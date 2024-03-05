Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Hosts Four Duos In April

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present four concerts in April, all featuring duos. Violin Channel “Rising Star” Hina Khuong-Huu and Steinway Artist Rohan De Silva perform a soirée concert on April 1 at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. Australian classical guitarist Rupert Boyd and his wife, American cellist Laura Metcalf – Boyd Meets Girl – are featured in a luncheon concert on April 4 at Sarasota Yacht Club. Married pianists Catherine Lan and Tan Lin bring Duo Beaux Arts to the Studio for Performing Arts Recital Hall at State College of Florida on April 16. Artist Series Concerts’ international competition winners Shannon Lee, violin, and Ying Li, piano, perform on April 28 and 29 at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

Hina Khuong-Huu, Violin Channel “Rising Star” and first prize winner of the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, performs around the globe. She has collaborated with artists such as Grammy Award-winner Jennifer Koh and shared a stage with Maxim Vengerov at Carnegie Hall and Buckingham Palace. Khuong-Huu and Steinway Artist Rohan De Silva, whose collaborations with Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman, Midori, Joshua Bell and others have been acclaimed worldwide, will present a soirée concert at 4:00 pm on April 1 in the music room of the Fischer/Weisenborne residence in Sarasota. The duo will perform compositions by Saint-Saëns, Frank, Wagner, and Ravel. Single ticket: $60.

Australian classical guitarist Rupert Boyd and his wife, American cellist Laura Metcalf, have toured the world as Boyd Meets Girl, sharing their eclectic mix of music from Schubert to Radiohead and Beyoncé. The duo arranges much of their repertoire themselves, drawing inspiration from artists across all genres, and they speak from the stage to create an engaging, conversational concert experience. This luncheon concert on April 4 at Sarasota Yacht Club features, in part, their own arrangements of works by Lennon/McCartney, Debussy, Bach, Shaw, and Price. Single ticket: $68 (includes lunch).

Founded in 2008 by the husband-and-wife team of internationally renowned pianists Catherine Lan and Tao Lin, Duo Beaux Arts takes the power of the piano and doubles it. Known for their adrenalized performances, this dynamic duo has performed to critical acclaim across the U.S., Europe, and China. This recital features works for piano “four hands” and two pianos, including Mozart’s Sonata for Two Pianos in D major, K448; Schubert’s Fantasie in f minor for piano four hands, Op 940; and pieces by Vivaldi, Debussy, and Strauss. The pair perform at the Studio for Performing Arts Recital Hall at State College of Florida on April 16 at 7:30 pm. Single ticket: $40.

The April concerts conclude at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence with Shannon Lee, violin and Ying Li, piano on April 28 and April 29 at 4:00 p.m. The first place winners of Artist Series Concerts’ 2017 and 2018 international violin and piano competitions join forces for this spectacular soirée program. Lee made her solo debut with the Dallas Symphony at age 12. Since then, she has been a prize winner in the Sendai Competition in Japan, the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium, and the Shanghai Isaac Stern Competition. Li won first place of Young Concert Artists 2021 Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, and recently made her Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center recital debuts. Single ticket: $60.