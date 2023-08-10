Art Center Sarasota Receives Grant From the Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture

The Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture awarded Art Center Sarasota a $43,297 grant to support the organization’s 2023-2024 season.

“Art Center Sarasota is honored to receive support from Florida's Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture,” says Kinsey Robb, ACS’s executive director. “This grant plays a pivotal role in our ongoing exhibition, educational, outreach and engagement initiatives. It’s also empowers the community programming we provide with each of our exhibition cycles.”

Kinsey explains that her team curates targeted panel discussions, workshops, studio visits, artist talks, and social events that synch up to ACS's calendar of exhibitions. “We also host events throughout the year in collaboration with neighboring nonprofit organizations,” she says. In addition, the center brings in working professionals to speak about their roles and jobs within the field of visual and performing arts. “The goal is to illustrate the many ways in which one can work and make an impact in the world of art—and that includes art appraisers, art writers and critics, curators, educators, artists, conservators, marketers, and arts therapists.”

Funds from the grant will also support ACS’s celebrated arts education programs, including its Youth Teaching Assistant Internship program and its free Youth Saturdays, a creative arts program for children.

Kinsey adds that, during the 2023-2024 season, ACS will also implement an ongoing series of pop-up events that will take place throughout the city of Sarasota and its neighboring counties. “These events will bring art and collaboration from outside the confines of our building to the wider public.”

Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.