Art Center Sarasota Receives Grant From the Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture

The $43,297 grant will support the organization’s 2023-2024 season. 

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Hillsborough County Schools Limiting Shakespeare Teachings Due to New Florida Laws Photo 2 Hillsborough County Schools Limiting Shakespeare Teachings Due to New Florida Laws
Review: CHICAGO at Loveland's Center Performing Arts Theatre Photo 3 Review: CHICAGO at Loveland's Center Performing Arts Theatre
The Van Wezel Included on the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation's 'Florida's 11 To S Photo 4 The Van Wezel Included on the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation's 'Florida's 11 To Save List'

Art Center Sarasota Receives Grant From the Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture

The Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture awarded Art Center Sarasota a $43,297 grant to support the organization’s 2023-2024 season. 

“Art Center Sarasota is honored to receive support from Florida's Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture,” says Kinsey Robb, ACS’s executive director. “This grant plays a pivotal role in our ongoing exhibition, educational, outreach and engagement initiatives. It’s also empowers the community programming we provide with each of our exhibition cycles.”

Kinsey explains that her team curates targeted panel discussions, workshops, studio visits, artist talks, and social events that synch up to ACS's calendar of exhibitions. “We also host events throughout the year in collaboration with neighboring nonprofit organizations,” she says. In addition, the center brings in working professionals to speak about their roles and jobs within the field of visual and performing arts. “The goal is to illustrate the many ways in which one can work and make an impact in the world of art—and that includes art appraisers, art writers and critics, curators, educators, artists, conservators, marketers, and arts therapists.”

Funds from the grant will also support ACS’s celebrated arts education programs, including its Youth Teaching Assistant Internship program and its free Youth Saturdays, a creative arts program for children.

Kinsey adds that, during the 2023-2024 season, ACS will also implement an ongoing series of pop-up events that will take place throughout the city of Sarasota and its neighboring counties. “These events will bring art and collaboration from outside the confines of our building to the wider public.”

Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.



RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
FST Extends Run Of Ken Ludwigs A COMEDY OF TENORS Photo
FST Extends Run Of Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that, due to audience demand, the theatre is extending the run of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors, a rollicking comedy full of mistaken identities, slamming doors, and comical misunderstandings.

2
Sharon Preston-Folta and Jaiden Johnson Join the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Team Photo
Sharon Preston-Folta and Jaiden Johnson Join the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Team

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, welcomes two new team members.

3
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Greatness Beyond Measure Present CENTER STAGE LIVE! Fea Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Greatness Beyond Measure Present CENTER STAGE LIVE! Featuring The Bolds Brothers, August 19 & 20

​​​​​​​Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Greatness Beyond Measure are collaborating on Center Stage Live! featuring two concerts by brothers Jordan and Joel Bolds, who will present a sizzling blend of electrifying soul, gospel, and smooth jazz. Special guest artists Charlie “CJ” Melton – a young regular on WBTT's stage – and Marc Dortch will contribute vocals.

4
Denis Jones to Direct Asolo Reps Production of CRAZY FOR YOU Photo
Denis Jones to Direct Asolo Rep's Production of CRAZY FOR YOU

Get the latest news on Asolo Rep's production of Crazy For You, directed by Denis Jones. Find out show dates and ticket information for this highly anticipated musical revival. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Crazy For You at Asolo Rep.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video Video: First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Graduate
The Players Centre (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents As Seen on TV: An Improvised Sitcom
BOWNE'S LAB (8/05-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Divas Three
Florida Studio Theatre (7/11-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Creedence Clearwater Remixed!
Florida Studio Theatre (8/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Manatee Performing Arts Center (8/10-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents Fast Times at John Hughes High
BOWNE'S LAB (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors
Florida Studio Theatre (8/02-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Surfer Boys
Florida Studio Theatre (6/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents The End of the World: An Improvised Disaster Movie
BOWNE'S LAB (9/02-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You