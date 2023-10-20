Art Center Sarasota Selected as a Finalist For Impact100 SRQ Grant

Art Center Sarasota has been selected as one of 10 finalists for a $109,000 Impact100 SRQ grant. The grant would support ACS’s proposed Youth Digital Art Lab and Classroom Upgrade Initiative, which will expand the center’s youth programs to include digital technology and upgrade classroom space to allow for increased enrollment.

"Art Center Sarasota is honored to be among nine other organizations up for an Impact100 SRQ award,” says Kinsey Robb, ACS’s executive director.

Robb explains that the proposed initiative will create affordable and accessible opportunities outside of school for youth to receive training in visual arts. “Digital and media arts play a pivotal role in society and are popular and lucrative choices for young people,” says Robb. “Creating opportunities for students to explore photography, animation, graphics, visual effects and more can inspire a child to pursue digital art in college or as a career.”

Robb adds that the initiative will enable 50 students to enroll in digital classes during the summer, in addition to the more than 350 current summer camp enrollees. The classroom redesign will benefit more than 2,000 young people on an annual basis.

“Access to arts education is crucial to a child’s development, shaping their earliest notions of what culture is and developing fundamental skills,” says Robb. “Unfortunately, many arts programs are being reduced or eliminated altogether, restricting youth from delving into the creative process. This program seeks to address some of these gaps.”

The seven winning organizations will be announced on November 8 at Impact100 SRQ’s 5th Annual Celebration and Award Ceremony. The nine other finalists include: Venice Theatre; Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Inc.; Manatee School For the Arts; Master Gardener Volunteers, a Chapter of Friends of Sarasota County Parks; the Paul A. and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida; Legal Aid of Manasota, Inc.; Teen Court of Sarasota, Inc.; Easterseals Southwest Florida; and the Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast.

“Impact100 SRQ is making a monumental impact in our community,” says Robb. “To see our organization make it to the finalist round is affirmation that the work we do and the programs we want to create are valued and needed. We thank each of the 763 members of Impact100 SRQ for this meaningful and exciting opportunity."

Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

Photo caption: Margaret Ann Behrends, executive assistant, Art Center Sarasota, and Kinsey Robb, executive director of Art Center Sarasota.

About Art Cƒenter Sarasota

Founded in 1926 and later incorporated as a nonprofit in 1943, Art Center Sarasota serves as the first and oldest visual arts organization in Sarasota. Art Center Sarasota is admission-free and open to the public; our mission is to bring together creatives and the broader public to increase understanding of our human condition, support wellbeing, and build community connection through the universal language of art.

Art Center Sarasota

707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236

Phone: 941-365-2032

www.artsarasota.org

Gallery Hours

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-5 p.m.