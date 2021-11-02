UCSB Theater/Dance Presents SEAGULL This Month

The Department of Theater and Dance presents Seagull, Anton Chekhov's ensemble play that is one of the most iconic theater shows. Translated by Libby Appel and directed by Risa Brainin, Seagull opens at 7 p.m. on November 18 and runs through November 22 in the Hatlen theater.

When the show first premiered, it was met with such hostility that it was originally considered a failure. But after some time and support, in 1898 Konstantine Stanislovski directed a version of the play that was viewed by many to be one of the greatest events in Russian theater.

Seagull is often described as Chekhov's love letter to theater, and is generally considered to be the first of his four major plays. Set on a Russian country estate in 1896, the show follows an eccentric theatrical family and the way that they, and those who love them, compete for attention.

The show is a reflection of life as it is, with all its wondrous complications. We see this through the cast of diverse and developed characters, including an aging actress, a playwright, a story writer, and an ingenue.

Join us for this classic show in the beautiful Hatlen Theater. Tickets are available at the UCSB Theater and Dance box office, by phone at (805) 893 - 2064, and online at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.