UCSB Theater And Dance Presents New Dance Company Season!



The Department of Theater and Dance will present UCBS Dance Company's REBOUND concert live in person on March 3rd and 4th in the Studio Theater!

This is the first full performance by the UCSB Dance Company since March 2020 and the company is rebounding with passion and verve. Artistic Director Delila Moseley, in keeping with the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Access direction of the University of California, has invited a diverse group of choreographers to create or re-stage works on the company.

Guest Artist Yusha-Marie Sorzano will draw on her Caribbean heritage in creating a new contemporary work for the whole company. Derion Loman, alumni of UCSB, and partner Madison Olandt have co-choreographed a mesmerizing Group Autogenics. From her living room last year, faculty member Nancy Colahan choreographed a series of poignant solos which have been reset as Pandemic Dances. Repertory will also include a re-staging of the exuberant Mazurkas by José Limón, re-constructed by Professor Emerita Alice Condodina, and Ride by Joshua Manculich, a "mesmerizing and intense" short work.

Completing the program, Jayne Butler, graduate from the Department of Theater and Dance and recipient of The Arnhold Award for Professionalism and Generosity of Spirit in 2021, has created a dance film featuring the company. The film explores the unique position that dancers experience as members of Generation Z in relation to social and climate issues, using the incomparable background of Santa Barbara open spaces to artistically support the choreography.

Join UCSB Dance Company in person in the Ballet Studio for the first time in two years. For all in-person performances, UCSB Department of Theater and Dance is following strict COVID-19 guidelines, so in order to enter any of the venues, audience members either need to show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test done in the last 72h. More infromation and tickets are available at the UCSB Theater and Dance box office, by phone at (805) 893 - 2064, and online at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.