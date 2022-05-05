UCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Department of Theater/Dance at UCSB continues our return to live performances with our Spring musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, with music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin, and conceived by Rebecca Feldman. Winner of a Tony and a Drama Desk Award, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. 'The Bee' comes to the Ballet Studio Theater on UCSB's campus May 11 - 28, 2022.

This fast-paced and wildly funny production features an eclectic group of six mid-pubescent students as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Offering audiences candid, hilarious, and touching stories, this musical is sure to be an instant favorite. Six spellers enter; one speller wins! Director Julie Fishell shares her inspiration for bringing this show to the UCSB Campus, and the Santa Barbara community: "This show is the perfect opportunity to bring together our campus community and the Santa Barbara community as a whole. With our cast of 15 incredible actors, there will be no shortage of heartfelt storytelling, hilarious anecdotes, and hearty competition."

Presenting in the intimate Ballet Studio Theater on UCSB's campus, audiences will have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get up-close and personal with this production, as audience participation is a key element in this delightful den of comedic genius. Audience members who volunteer may be invited to participate in the spelling bee competition among the dynamically driven competitors who have been preparing to win for weeks. Stand-up, sit down, run around, and stake it out, just don't misspell a single word!

As the Santa Barbara community continues to come back together and enjoy the magic that is live theater, audience will not want to miss the riotous ride of UCSB's latest production.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Music and Lyrics by: William Finn

Book by: Rachel Sheinkin

Conceived by: Rebecca Feldman

Additional Material by: Jay Reiss

Originally Directed on Broadway by: James Lapine

Directed by: Julie Fishell

Musical Direction by: John Douglas

Choreographed by: Brandon Whited

May 11 - 13, 17 - 21, 25 - 27 | 7pm

May 14, 21, 22, 28 | 1pm

Tickets:

Pre-sale

$17 - General Audience

$13 - Students, Seniors, and UCSB Faculty, Staff, Alumni

Day-of

$19 - General Audience

$15 - Students, Seniors, and UCSB Faculty, Staff, Alumni

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

Please Note: The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance is dedicated to ensuring a healthy and safe experience for our audiences and performers. We will be verifying COVID Vaccination -or- negative test prior to entry into the theater.



Please arrive early, as there will be no late seating in the Ballet Studio Theater.

Click here to learn more about our COVID protocols.