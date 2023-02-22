Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER Next Month

Night Night, Roger Roger runs from March 3 – March 12.

Feb. 22, 2023  
What happens when the clock strikes midnight? What worlds and creatures emerge under the comfort of night? What do vampires, onions, peaches, and roller skating grandma's have in common? The answer to all of these, increasingly ridiculous questions, can be found at the UCSB Studio Theater during our next production, Night Night, Roger Roger by UCSB undergraduate student Roni Ragone, directed by Julie Fishell.

Our second theatrical production this quarter, we are thrilled to present this fanciful and quirky show to our campus and community. A senior playwrighting major, Roni Ragone's work is a delightful evening-of-jesters-type play that invites audiences to remind themselves what it feels like to embrace the world with a child-like imagination. "This play is a plea for every person to stop growing up so fast," shares Ragone, "take your moment with the universe and enjoy it."

"It has been truly incredible to see a piece of writing that once just existed as little jumbled-up thoughts, living and breathing on the stage," explains Ragone when asked what the process has been like for them. "My peers have brought this fresh breath of air to the play and have opened it up to so much more than I even dreamed of. I am so grateful to Julie, the cast, the crew, and the designers for the talent and skill they have brought to make this story something new."

Night Night, Roger Roger runs from March 3 - March 12, and invites audiences to embrace their creativity, channel their silliness, and re-connect with their inner child as they experience midnight all over the world. We invite you to immerse yourself into the eccentric world of this play by joining us for our themed dress-up nights! March 3 and March 12 are pajama nights, and March 7 is vampire/monster night. Attend one of these performances dressed-up and be entered into a raffle.



