Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater and Dance Presents IMMORTAL LONGINGS

Article Pixel

This production will be presented on Zoom and broadcast to the world.

Sep. 6, 2020  
UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater and Dance Presents IMMORTAL LONGINGS

For its 15th anniversary, NAKED SHAKES presents Immortal Longings, a new adaptation by Irwin Appel that combines Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, Antony and Cleopatra and George Bernard Shaw's Caesar and Cleopatra into one dynamic and exciting play.

This production will be presented on Zoom and broadcast to the world.

Audiences have the choice of whether to watch in two parts or "binge" all at once as we follow the complete character journeys of Julius Caesar, Mark Antony, Octavius Caesar, Brutus, Cassius, and the great queen Cleopatra.

Featuring a team of 24 faculty, alumni guest artists, graduate and undergraduate students, Immortal Longings is an epic event providing numerous opportunities for artists and scholars to work and thrive during this pandemic.

Event Dates:

  • Wed, 9/2 at 6 pm - Act I
  • Thu, 9/3 at 6 pm - Act II
  • Fri, 9/4 at 12 pm - Act I & II
  • Tue, 9/8 at 6 pm - Act I
  • Wed, 9/9 at 6 pm - Act II

Link for viewing: https://bit.ly/2ypuwz9


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals WALT AND ROY and LOCH NESS
  • LPC & Primary Stages Announce The Intensive Mentorship: Digital Reading Series
  • 16 Original Episodes of THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! - A PUPPET PARODY to be Broadcast on Broadway On Demand
  • Wendell Pierce, Lisa Arrindell and Billy Eugene Jones to Star in 12 ANGRY MEN... AND WOMEN: THE WEIGHT OF THE WAIT