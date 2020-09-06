UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater and Dance Presents IMMORTAL LONGINGS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This production will be presented on Zoom and broadcast to the world.

For its 15th anniversary, NAKED SHAKES presents Immortal Longings, a new adaptation by Irwin Appel that combines Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, Antony and Cleopatra and George Bernard Shaw's Caesar and Cleopatra into one dynamic and exciting play.

Audiences have the choice of whether to watch in two parts or "binge" all at once as we follow the complete character journeys of Julius Caesar, Mark Antony, Octavius Caesar, Brutus, Cassius, and the great queen Cleopatra.

Featuring a team of 24 faculty, alumni guest artists, graduate and undergraduate students, Immortal Longings is an epic event providing numerous opportunities for artists and scholars to work and thrive during this pandemic.

Event Dates:

Wed, 9/2 at 6 pm - Act I

Thu, 9/3 at 6 pm - Act II

Fri, 9/4 at 12 pm - Act I & II

Tue, 9/8 at 6 pm - Act I

Wed, 9/9 at 6 pm - Act II

Link for viewing: https://bit.ly/2ypuwz9

