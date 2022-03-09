The Theatre Group at SBCC to Present THE WOLVES

The Theatre Group at SBCC will finish the 75th Anniversary season with Sarah DeLappe's new play, THE WOLVES, April 6-23, 2022 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

In Sarah DeLappe's play a girls indoor soccer team warms up. Kicks, shots, drills. Underneath the precision and repetition lie the big questions, battles, victories and losses which this pack of adolescent warriors must confront. One of the most-produced plays in the country, The Wolves, captivates with its vitality, authentic dialogue and compelling vision of young athletes poised to dominate on the field and in life.

Please Note: Contains adult language and material.

Directed by Sara Rademacher, THE WOLVES will feature a vibrant cast of female actors; Natalia Achatz, Rachel Brown, Joan Cheam, Piper Eglin, Candice Goodman, Sophie Graham, Sasha Gray, Abbie Mintz, Amanda Russell, Brooklyn Snyder, Hattie Ugoretz and Claire Waterhouse.

The Wolves will be performed in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Performances are April 6-23, 2022, Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday April 10 @ 2pm, Saturday matinees April 16, & 23 @ 2pm. The Sunday, April 10, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Ticket prices are: Previews April 6 & 7, $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC Staff/$10 students, Wednesday & Thursday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors & SBCC Staff/$14 students, Friday & Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors & SBCC Staff/$17 students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com. The Jurkowitz Theatre is wheelchair accessible and has assisted listening headsets. Parking is free and near the theatre. Due to the intimate nature of the theatre, no late seating is permitted.