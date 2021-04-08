Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents THE THIN MAN

The production will feature Robert Allen, Brian Harwell, Rene Hooper, Jon Koons, Penny O’ Mahoney, Stuart Orenstein, Sean O’Shea, and more!

Apr. 8, 2021  
Beginning April 21 and streaming through May 8, The Theatre Group at SBCC will perform Dashiell Hammett's mystery, "The Thin Man," as a live radio play based on the Lux Radio Theatre script from 1934, complete with sound effects and commercials.

First published as a magazine serial in 1933, "The Thin Man" features the society couple Nick and Nora Charles - and their dog Asta - who are drawn into the seamy underbelly of crime as amateur sleuths. While living the high life of martinis and champagne toasts in their regular life, they become the favorite rescuers to friends and relatives who for one reason or another have found themselves embroiled in criminal activities. "The Thin Man" became a hit on radio and then was most famously memorialized in Hollywood movies featuring William Powell and Myrna Loy.

Directed by Katie Laris, the production will feature Robert Allen, Brian Harwell, Rene Hooper, Jon Koons, Penny O' Mahoney, Stuart Orenstein, Sean O'Shea, Van Riker, Jenna Scanlon, Ethan Scott, Leslie Ann Story, Matthew Tavianini, Laksmini Wyantini and Madison Widener.

Tickets are $15 general, $10 seniors and $5 for SBCC Staff and students. Tickets are good for household viewings during the streaming time period.

Tickets can be purchased on the Theatre Group website at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Box Office at (805) 965-5935 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.


