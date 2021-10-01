The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents RIPCORD

The Theatre Group at SBCC welcomes audiences back to the Garvin Theatre for the continuation of its 75th anniversary season with the comedy RIPCORD by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Directed by Katie Laris, RIPCORD will run October 13-30, 2021.

A sunny room with a lovely view is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly cheerful woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths about their community, their families and themselves.

The cast will feature Justin Davanzo, Ann Dusenberry, Shannon Saleh, Nicholis Sheley, Justin Stark, and Leslie Ann Story.

Performances will be October 13-30, in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm. Previews on October 13 & 14 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, October 17, 2pm performance will be Live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Tickets range from $18-26 with discounts for seniors and students and can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935.