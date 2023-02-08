The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents A COMEDY OF TENORS

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS, directed by Katie Laris, March 1-18, 2023 in the Garvin Theatre.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his passionate wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

A Comedy of Tenors will feature Justin Davanzo, Jean Louis Dedieu, Felicia Hall, Luke Hamilton, Isaac Lewis, Sean O'Shea, Tiffany Story and Grace Wilson. Scenic and Lighting Design by Patricia L. Frank, Costume Design by Pamela Shaw, Sound Design by Barbara Hirsch, and Production Stage Management by Alyson Grandle.

Performances March 1-18, 2023 . Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm,

Previews on October March 1 & 2 @ 7:30pm.

Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr.

The Sunday, March 5, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Prices: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students

Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $24 general/$19 seniors & SBCC Staff/$14 students

Friday & Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors & SBCCC staff/$17 students