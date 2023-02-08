Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents A COMEDY OF TENORS

Performances run March 1-18, 2023 in the Garvin Theatre.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS, directed by Katie Laris, March 1-18, 2023 in the Garvin Theatre.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his passionate wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

A Comedy of Tenors will feature Justin Davanzo, Jean Louis Dedieu, Felicia Hall, Luke Hamilton, Isaac Lewis, Sean O'Shea, Tiffany Story and Grace Wilson. Scenic and Lighting Design by Patricia L. Frank, Costume Design by Pamela Shaw, Sound Design by Barbara Hirsch, and Production Stage Management by Alyson Grandle.

Performances March 1-18, 2023 . Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm,

Previews on October March 1 & 2 @ 7:30pm.

Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr.

The Sunday, March 5, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Prices: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students

Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $24 general/$19 seniors & SBCC Staff/$14 students

Friday & Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors & SBCCC staff/$17 students




Valentines Day Radiothon To Benefit Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Programs Photo
Valentine's Day 'Radiothon' To Benefit Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Programs
Music is the universal language of love, so, it's befitting that K-LITE 101.7 Morning Show hosts Gary Fruin and Catherine Remak have selected the Santa Barbara Symphony's Music Education programs to benefit from their annual 12-hour Valentine's Day Radiothon. 
DIAMOND TO DUST: A FLYING A FANTASY World Premiere to be Presented at The Westmont College Photo
DIAMOND TO DUST: A FLYING A FANTASY World Premiere to be Presented at The Westmont College Festival Theatre
The Westmont College Festival Theatre will bring Santa Barbara's treasured cinematic history to the stage in a world premiere.
Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Companys SELLING KABUL at the New Vic Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's SELLING KABUL at the New Vic Theatre
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has released production photos for the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. SELLING KABUL runs through Sunday, February 19, 2023 at The New Vic in Santa Barbara. Check out the photos here!
PCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in February Photo
PCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in February
PCPA will present The River Bride, the story of folklore, love, regret and two sister who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Brazilian folklore, The River Bride takes us to a lyrical 'once upon a time' along the Amazon River. The production will play February 16th through March 5th, 2023 in the Severson Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Valentine's Day 'Radiothon' To Benefit Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education ProgramsValentine's Day 'Radiothon' To Benefit Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Programs
February 7, 2023

Music is the universal language of love, so, it's befitting that K-LITE 101.7 Morning Show hosts Gary Fruin and Catherine Remak have selected the Santa Barbara Symphony's Music Education programs to benefit from their annual 12-hour Valentine's Day Radiothon. 
DIAMOND TO DUST: A FLYING A FANTASY World Premiere to be Presented at The Westmont College Festival TheatreDIAMOND TO DUST: A FLYING A FANTASY World Premiere to be Presented at The Westmont College Festival Theatre
February 6, 2023

The Westmont College Festival Theatre will bring Santa Barbara's treasured cinematic history to the stage in a world premiere.
Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's SELLING KABUL at the New Vic TheatrePhotos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's SELLING KABUL at the New Vic Theatre
February 5, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has released production photos for the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. SELLING KABUL runs through Sunday, February 19, 2023 at The New Vic in Santa Barbara. Check out the photos here!
PCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in FebruaryPCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in February
January 28, 2023

PCPA will present The River Bride, the story of folklore, love, regret and two sister who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Brazilian folklore, The River Bride takes us to a lyrical 'once upon a time' along the Amazon River. The production will play February 16th through March 5th, 2023 in the Severson Theatre.
Photos: First Look at THE REALISTIC JONESES at Rubicon Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at THE REALISTIC JONESES at Rubicon Theatre Company
January 28, 2023

Joe Spano, Faline England, Conor Lovett and Sorcha Fox are currently starring in the Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, written by Will Eno and directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett. THE REALISTIC JONESES opens tonight and runs through Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at the Rubicon Theatre. Check out the photos here!
share