The Theatre Group at SBCC Announces 75th Anniversary Season Of Plays

The Theatre Group at SBCC has announced its 75 Anniversary Season, starting with the comedy RIPCORD by David Lindsay-Abaire, October 15-30, 2021 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC's West Campus.

A sunny room with a lovely view on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly cheerful woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the oldwomen quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths about their community, their families and themselves.

In March of 2022 the theatre will present AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, March 4-19, 2022 in the Garvin Theatre.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again. Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with memorable characters, thrilling plot turns and a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace.

The final show of the season will be Sarah DeLappe's new play THE WOLVES, April 8-23, 2022 in the Jurkowitz Theatre. Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. Kicks, shots, drills. Underneath the precision and repetition lie the big questions, battles, victories, losses which this pack of adolescent warriors must confront. One of the most-produced plays in the country, The Wolves captivates with its vitality, authentic dialogue and compelling vision of young athletes poised to dominate on the field and in life.

The student showcase in November will be LAUGHING WITH DURANG, a night of Christopher Durang short play which can be purchased as an additional play to the season. This production will run November 10-20, 2021 in the Jurkowitz Theatre

Join these talented students as they present an evening of short plays by Christopher Durang, the much-celebrated playwright whose unique blend of humor and quirkiness master of comedy and wit, will be fully on display in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre.

This year may look a little different, with smaller houses, masks required (depending on the current rules), vaccination status, and all safety protocols in place. But you can be guaranteed the quality and experience that you have come to expect at our theatres.

Subscriptions are only available by phone or by mail. Call the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935. Current subscribers have until August 31, 2021 to get their same seats as the 19/20 season.