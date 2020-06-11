The Santa Barbara Symphony Continues SUNDAYS WITH THE SYMPHONY

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced the latest episode of "Sundays with the Symphony" will be broadcast live June 14, 2020 at 3:30pm (PDT). Curated and hosted by Music & Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti, viewers will enjoy thirty minutes of carefully selected classical music performances and personal messages from a roster of phenomenally talented musicians. The program is designed to connect our community to the extraordinary individuals who dedicate their lives to bringing us together through music and share a love of Santa Barbara and its Symphony.

This Sunday's broadcast, produced by local videographer and story teller David Brazemore, includes performances by local residents, including Natasha Kislenko playing Mozart's Variation on Salve Tu, Domine by Paisiello and Dana Jackson's performance of Francisco Migone's Valsa Choro, a Brazilian Waltz for Bassoon. This episode also includes the 2nd movement of the Samuel Barber Sonata (as played by the late Geoffrey Rutkowski, principal cellist for the Symphony, with Giuseppe Modugno on piano). Rounding out the episode, former SBS Youth Orchestra member Cody Westheimer showcases a video presentation of his composition Free Range Composing Episode 4: Ellwood - Musical Adventures, and guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas performs an arrangement for Guitar of the iconic American musical West Side Story (part of the Symphony's Mudslide Benefit concert).

"Sundays with the Symphony" connects the community with the music (and musicians) they love even while live, in-person performances have been paused due to COVID-19. Each program showcases members of the Symphony Family - from local residents, youth Orchestra alums, members of the Symphony and classical music superstars, with some message from staff & board, and supporters.

"These are challenging times, and it has been almost 4 months since we had our last concert at the Granada Theater," says the Symphony's Music and Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti. "We miss our Santa Barbara Symphony family very much, and creating programming like this allows us to show that we are still here, working hard to connect with our patrons, donors, musicians, and students in new ways."

"Sundays with the Symphony" will be screened live on June 14, 2020 at 3:30pm (PDT) and can be accessed via the Symphony website at https://www.thesymphony.org/livestream.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Symphony and its programs, visit thesymphony.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You