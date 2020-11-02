The SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents ANTIGONE

This student showcase will take a new format with a video performance by actors all over the world participating.

The SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a video streaming, student showcase production of ANTIGONE by Sophocles, translated by Paul Woodruff, directed by R. Michael Gros. November 14-30, 2020.

This student showcase will take a new format with a video performance by actors all over the world participating. Retaining all of the rich emotional impact of Sophocles' original text in a marvelously contemporary translation, our production of Antigone has been created with a visual presentation style inspired by design elements of a graphic novel. The cast will have their live performances recorded and integrated into the very specific, visually energetic storytelling style of the graphic novel.

Antigone is a story that chronicles an act of tremendous willful civil disobedience in a conflict between Church and State, individual rights with societal demands, and imperious family relations. Antigone, daughter of former King Oedipus and ward/niece of the new ruler of Thebes, her uncle Creon, refuses to obey an unusually harsh law that pits traditional religious beliefs and family obligations against an insensitive and cruel law. Both of these powerful individuals refuse to compromise and as such, the lawfulness of justice is so absent of mercy that great pride and stubbornness leads to a horrific outcome and a clear rejection of a totalitarian approach to governance, of both country and family.

Tickets for the on-demand, video streaming will be $15 general/$10 seniors and SBCC staff/$5 students per household and can be purchased at the Theatre Group website. www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling 805-965-5935.

Antigone will feature: Nathalie Aiello, Henry Alper, Liz Gates, Filip James Hanasz, Audrey Johnson, Jean Dedieu, Colby Noakes, Drewes McFarling, Stuart Orenstein, Ian Overton, Sue Smiley, Odalis Soriano, JP Stamoulis, Lydia Strack, Lizzy Urwick, Ida Wadman, Tyler Witucki, Estella Ye.

