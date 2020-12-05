Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Presents Christmas Concert Online

The concert takes place on December 11.

Dec. 5, 2020  

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will present its Christmas concert online, streaming live on Facebook, on December 11.

Programme:

  • Vivaldi - Violin Concerto in A Minor, First Movement - Sandy Acevedo, violin
  • Saint-Saens - Cello Concerto in A Minor, Lydia Lifquist, cello
  • Bruch - Violin Concerto in G Minor, Third Movement - Jason Chen, violin
  • Strauss - Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, First Movement - James Allison, horn
  • Rachimaninoff - Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, First Movement - Celine Chen, piano
  • Handel - Messiah

All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.

Tune in to the concert on the orchestra's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tehachapisymphony/.


