Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Presents Christmas Concert Online
The concert takes place on December 11.
Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will present its Christmas concert online, streaming live on Facebook, on December 11.
Programme:
- Vivaldi - Violin Concerto in A Minor, First Movement - Sandy Acevedo, violin
- Saint-Saens - Cello Concerto in A Minor, Lydia Lifquist, cello
- Bruch - Violin Concerto in G Minor, Third Movement - Jason Chen, violin
- Strauss - Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, First Movement - James Allison, horn
- Rachimaninoff - Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, First Movement - Celine Chen, piano
- Handel - Messiah
All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Tune in to the concert on the orchestra's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tehachapisymphony/.