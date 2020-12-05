Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Presents Christmas Concert Online

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will present its Christmas concert online, streaming live on Facebook, on December 11.

Programme:

Vivaldi - Violin Concerto in A Minor, First Movement - Sandy Acevedo, violin

Saint-Saens - Cello Concerto in A Minor, Lydia Lifquist, cello

Bruch - Violin Concerto in G Minor, Third Movement - Jason Chen, violin

Strauss - Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, First Movement - James Allison, horn

Rachimaninoff - Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, First Movement - Celine Chen, piano

Handel - Messiah

All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.

Tune in to the concert on the orchestra's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tehachapisymphony/.

Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You