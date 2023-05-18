THREE SISTERS Comes to UCSB Department of Theater/Dance

The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance will herald its 3-year conservatory style acting program - the only one of its kind in the UC System - and with that, unique performance opportunities for students. Ranging from full-scale productions to independent classroom projects, acting students fully immerse themselves into their craft every day. This quarter, the first year acting students have submerged themselves into the world of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, digesting, interpreting, and discovering how to become a character and tell a story. Experience the product of this in-depth creative exploration May 25-27, 2023 at 7:30 PM and May 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM at UCSB - admission is free!

"With the usual constraints of a shorter rehearsal process, directors and casts often have to work quickly to achieve a final product," shares director and head of UCSB's BFA Acting Program Annie Torsiglieri. "With this project, we are not working toward "product" but are delving into the process of creation itself."

"Having not worked on Chekhov before, I am constantly surprised by how complex each character is," explains sophomore BFA actor Indigo Runge. "Chekhov wrote real people with complex problems and it was fascinating to play with life from the position and point of view of these characters."

As part of our Acting Up Front performance program, this production brings our actors and the text center stage. These students will have spent over 100 hours analyzing Three Sisters, adapted by Libby Appel from the original by Anton Chekhov, with the goal of sharing their work, which is very much in-process, breathing light, life, and passion into these well-known characters.



Join in for this unique theatrical experience May 25-27, 2023 at 7:30 PM and May 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM in UCSB's Movement Studio, Theater/Dance West Room 1507. Admission is free, and audience members should note may be asked to shift their seating arrangement throughout the performance - assistance will be available if required.