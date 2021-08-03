THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Will Return to the Fox Theater This Fall

Get ready to be thrilled, chilled and fulfilled once again when The Rocky Horror Picture Show makes its way back to The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater this October! It's the 45th Anniversary + 1 (plus one since the theater didn't get to celebrate the 45th Anniversary last year) and live shadow cast The Velvet Darkness is also returning to the stage.

Custom designed t-shirts by Chris Borbon and prop bags are also available to purchase at check out. The film screening and performance will take place on October 30, 2021.

After Janet accepts Brad's marriage proposal, the happy couple drive away from Denton, Ohio, only to get lost in the rain. They stumble upon the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite who is holding the annual convention of visitors from the planet Transsexual. Frank-N-Furter unveils his creation, Rocky Horror, who fears the doctor and rejects his sexual advances. When Frank-N-Furter announces that he is returning to the galaxy Transylvania, Riff Raff the butler, and Magenta the maid declare that they have plans of their own. The brain child of Richard O'Brien, this musical is an action-packed romance that has Transylvanian parties... thrills & chills...lots of laughs...and of course SEX! RHPS contains 16 great songs...Including "The Time Warp", "Sweet Transvestite", and "Whatever Happened To Saturday Night?"

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Rated R and anyone under 17 will need a parent or guardian present to be admitted. No outside props will be allowed. Bag Checks will be enforced.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://thebakersfieldfox.com/event/the-rocky-horror-picture-show/.