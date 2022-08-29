Single Tickets For The 2022-23 Broadway In Santa Barbara Series On Sale Tomorrow!

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to four engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at 12:30 p.m. All engagements will be held at The Granada Theatre.

Single tickets start at $40 and will be available for purchase at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each touring production can be found below.

CATS

October 17-18, 2022

The Granada Theatre

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony AwardsÂ® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les MisÃ©rables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les MisÃ©rables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS (Series Add-On)

November 28, 2022

The Granada Theatre

The world's greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production - A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

January 3-4, 2023

The Granada Theatre

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriter.

Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

"Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect" - all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress!

ANASTASIA

April 25-26, 2023

The Granada Theatre

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Santa Barbara at last!

From the Tony AwardÂ®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Please note: BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, granadasb.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.