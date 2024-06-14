Santa Paula Theater Center to Hold Auditions for Neil Simon's CHAPTER TWO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Santa Paula Theater Center will hold auditions on Sunday June 30th 11 AM - 1 PM, Monday July 1st 7 PM - 9 PM, and callbacks Tuesday July 2nd 7 PM - 9 PM for their forth Main Stage show of Season 2024. Auditions will be held at The Santa Paula Center. 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060.

Phone # 805-525-4645. www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

CHAPTER TWO will play from Aug 30 - Sept 29, 2024 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 PM. No appointments necessary, cold readings from the script. This is a non-equity production. THERE IS NO PAY. Brian Robert Harris directs and inquiries about auditions and play may be directed to her at brianrobertharris1979@yahoo.com.

Recent widower, writer George Schneider, is encouraged by his younger brother Leo to start dating again. This sends George into even more depression after a series of bad matches. Then Leo comes up with Jennie Malone, and she's a keeper. Still, it's a bumpy trip on the road to Dreamland for these not-so-young lovers. George and Jennie stumble on, overcoming both their hesitation on the rebound and emotional neediness. In a hilarious, farcical subplot, Leo has a fling with Faye, Jennie's neurotic married friend.

“There is much to like in CHAPTER TWO, which is a very commercial comedy with plenty of laughs and more profundity than you might anticipate….It captures a lot of the timeless perils of dating someone previously in a long-term relationship of one kind or another. You don't have to have a show about Tinder to understand the peculiar cocktail of cynicism, hope and vulnerability mixing in the stomach of any 40-something in a singles bar — or suffering the kind fix-'em-up ministrations of a relative or friend. CHAPTER TWO is tender and funny.” — Chicago Tribune “Simon is indeed a wordsmith who can bring a smile to our face with his comic genius, but at the same time, his story telling allows us to see the realistic feelings and emotions of a man who went through a lot.”— All Around the Town Chicago “Dealing with love, grief and second chances. Simon’s story is timeless and universal. Despite technological advances and sites like match.com, dating hasn’t changed much in all these years and audiences will relate when George and Jennie agree, No matter how old you get, this never gets easier.”—La Jolla Light "...“Chapter Two” is a vanishing breed of play in the American theater, a realistic, solidly written work about recognizable characters dealing with recognizable problems. It’s not cutting edge and has no agenda, but its entertainment value is sky high.” —Chicago Land Theater

The following roles available are open to all ethnicities: George Schneider - to play 42 years old, novelist and new widower. Bright, kind, funny, not necessarily traditionally handsome, but with an “interesting face.” Generally cheerful, but has a very writerly streak of introspection and deep melancholy. Just eccentric enough to be entertaining, not eccentric enough to be crazy. If he is crazy, it’s for the women he loves. There are two of them. JENNIE MALONE - to play 32 years old, actress and new divorcee. Pretty, independent, intuitive, disappointed, determined. Has a special talent for love and loyalty. Usually pragmatic and very, very strong, but like George, her eccentricity is in love. When she loves, it is a force of nature, and she will walk through fire and challenge the gods to protect it. LEO SCHNEIDER - to play 40 years old, George’s brother, a crackerjack PR man for the theatre, which means he drinks and parties a lot. He IS Manhattan in the 70s. Half family man and half loudmouth Don Draper on a bender. A terrible husband, an absentee father, but a Hall of Fame brother. This play is about soulmates - Leo’s soulmate is George. FAYE MEDWICK - to play 37 years old, Jennie’s best friend. A neurotic soap opera star stuck in a sexless marriage, but at least she has a sense of humor about it. Both more and less sophisticated than Jennie. On the outside, she’s a Texas expatriate tough enough to become a real New Yorker, but on the inside she longs for simpler things. A cynic is a disappointed idealist. That’s Faye.

Audition Sides are available at http://www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/auditions.html

From painting workshops to concerts to magic shows to great plays – there always something happening at the Santa Paula Theater Center! For more information about Santa Paula Theater Center, visit our website at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org. Coming up next on the Main Stage is BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY by Ken Ludwig from Nov 8 - December 15. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encouraged for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



