According to News Channel 12 in Santa Barbara, Students of Santa Barbara High School sang and recorded "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" as a tribute to their retiring theatre teacher, Otto Layman. All of the students would have been in Layman's final show before retiring this year.

Layman was a teacher at Santa Barbara High School for 24 years, and head of the theatre department since 1996.

