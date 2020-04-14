Santa Barbara Symphony and Opera Santa Barbara Launch Digital Content, Including Streams of Past Performances

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to Santa Barbara News-Press, the Santa Barbara Symphony and Opera Santa Barbara will launch digital online content, including streams of past concerts.

The video series will provide free artistic content to the public and financial compensation to their out of work performers.

The Santa Barbara Symphony has negotiated a deal with the SBS musicians' union that will allow the symphony to stream past concerts online. The' streaming series, called "Sunday With the Symphony," is scheduled to begin on April 19 on the symphony's website and will continue each Sunday. The first stream will be a 30 minute segment from a May 2019 concert featuring Antonin Dvorak's "Symphony No. 9" and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet."

The SBS' musicians will be monetarily compensated for the streams of their performance.

Opera Santa Barbara will also turn to streaming performances online, with financial compensation given to performers.

Past performances will be streamed every Tuesday. The first webcast was held on April 7, streaming OSB's production of Daniel Catan's opera "Il Postino." The next webcasts will include Robert Ward's "The Crucible" and Mr. Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin" and the two will be streamed on April 14 and 21, respectively.

In addition, the company will launch "Corks and Composers", a series in which OSB Principal Pianist Tim Accurso pairs a composer with a wine and curates a fitting Spotify playlist.

Another series will be "OSB Sings For You," where members of the company will perform a number, including a mix of archival and new performances.

