Santa Barbara Symphony Welcomes Back Silver-Garburg Piano Duo This April

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents "Romance in a New Key" on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 pm at the Granada Theatre.

The Symphony welcomes back Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg, the renowned Israeli piano duo whose mesmerizing four hands are the perfect instrument for Dünser's romantic ode to Schumann's wife, Clara. Audiences will also be transported musically to Scotland's rugged, misty, and dramatic terrain as the orchestra plays Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 in A minor, "Scottish."

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

"Piano music for four hands has a long and beautiful tradition," said Maestro Nir Kabaretti. "It was used as a way to spread music and symphonic pieces (in pre-technology or digital eras) for people to play at home with their family and friends. The very first famous piano duo was by two tremendous composers and pianists, Saint-Saens and Liszt, who coincidentally both worked and played in Paris around the time when Van Gogh was living in Paris. It is always fascinating for me to see and hear how two pianists share one instrument, playing with four hands, and watching Sivan & Gil is an enchanting experience!"

After 20 years of playing together, Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg have established themselves at the top echelon of the music world. Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg have been invited to perform time and time again by top orchestras, festivals, and concert organizers, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Vienna Musikverein, Sydney Opera House, and more. The duo has performed in approximately 70 countries on five continents and has collaborated with the Israel Philharmonic, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the Melbourne Symphony, and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie among others. "We express our own emotions and, at the same time, a combined sensibility. We are one, and yet we're in dialogue with each other - that's the magic," says Silver. And Garburg adds: "The more we work together, the more we grow together and the freer we become. Like a conductor realizes his or her vision with an orchestra, we can realize all that we envision with four hands."

"Romance in a New Key" is presented in collaboration with Through Vincent's Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, continuing an artistic synergy between the two organizations. As part of the museum's Parallel Stories series, and to further explore the shared language of art and music, the Silver-Garburg duo will present a special recital in the museum's Mary Craig Auditorium on Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm. This unique and intimate "conversation" between art forms is introduced by Nir Kabaretti, Music & Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony, followed by a recital of music Van Gogh would have listened to and been influenced by, performed by the Silver-Garburg Piano Duo and paired with select images from the exhibition. Tickets for this event can be purchased online here.

"We are passionate about creating memorable experiences for Santa Barbara through the immersive power of live, symphonic music," shared Kathryn R. Martin, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "Collaborating with artists like the Silver-Garburg Trio and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art bring additional ways to benefit the community."

Rounding out this concert is a special piece by Austrian composer Richard Dünser, composed especially for the Silver-Garburg duo, which will receive its world premiere performances with the Santa Barbara Symphony. The piece originates in 1842 when Robert Schumann wrote his Piano Quartet, Op. 47, with his wife Clara Weick Schumann, a famous virtuoso in her own right, as pianist. Later on, Johannes Brahms, who was mentored by Schumann, transcribed the quartet into a piano duet. And now, Richard Dunser has reconceived the piece for Piano Four Hands and string orchestra.

Tickets for Romance in a New Key on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 pm at the Granada Theatre can be purchased online here. For full details about the remaining Santa Barbara Symphony's 2021/22 season and to purchase season subscriptions, please click here.