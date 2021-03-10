Santa Barbara Symphony Presents VIOLINS AROUND THE WORLD

The Santa Barbara Symphony's innovative and historic season of presenting live music together safely on stage continues on Saturday, March 20 at 7:00 pm (with an encore matinee on Sunday, March 21 at 3:00 pm) with "Violins Around the World: From Classical to Bluegrass," recorded live from the stage of the Granada Theatre, with no audience.

This season's Spotlight on Santa Barbara shines once again with this dynamic program, featuring the renowned virtuoso violinist Gilles Apap, who returns "home" to Santa Barbara to play with the Symphony, where he served as concertmaster for a decade.

"To me, Gilles Apap represents the ultimate violinist of the 21st century," shared Maestro Nir Kabaretti. "While his roots may be in the classical tradition, with direct connections to the greatest masters of the violin, from Yehudi Menuhin to Gideon Kremer, Gilles's ability to play and innovate across so many different musical genres is absolutely unique in the world."

Apap joins Maestro Nir Kabaretti for a globetrotting program that travels across musical genres; from classical to Apap's orchestral arrangements with French, Irish, Balkan, Bluegrass and popular music themes.

Home audiences will also discover the music and fascinating untold story of Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a prolific 18th-century Black composer, violin virtuoso (and master fencer) whose name has long been neglected in Western classical music tradition. Of Senegalese and Caribbean descent, Chevalier was a contemporary of Mozart and Haydn, and he wrote countless symphonies, sonatas, concertos, opera, and string quartets. He reached the height of his fame within Marie Antoinette's court, where he was one of her music teachers. The program also features Mozart's famed Violin Concerto No. 5, "The Turkish," with a unique interpretation performed by guest soloist Apap.

Guests are once again invited to tune in Saturday at 6:30 pm (2:30 pm on Sunday) to enjoy the pre-show featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and more. The Symphony has partnered once again with DUO Catering who will offer a Symphony-inspired dinner menu and Signature Symphony cocktail, available for delivery and takeout, for guests to enjoy "an evening out" from the comfort of their home. Virtual tickets to "Violins Around the World" start at just $43 per household with a series subscription and includes a one-time link that provides access to both the livestream and on-demand access for 30 days after the premiere broadcast. Click here for details and to purchase tickets.

As the Symphony continues on its path forward during these unprecedented times, part of its pledge is to continue employing the orchestra musicians. Bringing the orchestra together for seven live recorded concerts this season presents significant obstacles as well as expenses that cannot be offset through ticket revenue. To continue to fulfill its pledge, the Symphony is launching Musical Chairs - a fundraising campaign to support this effort, and to offer the community a way to let the musicians know how much they mean.

"Our orchestra musicians are the heart of our organization," shared Kathryn R. Martin, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "Their courage to continue playing music together under circumstances that we could never have ever imagined has been truly inspiring. More than ever before, the support from our community makes our impact possible, and through the Musical Chairs campaign, donors are able to connect with the musicians in a very personal way!"

To learn more about the Musical Chairs campaign and to make a donation, click here.

For full details about the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2020-21 season, with all concerts available on demand, please click here.