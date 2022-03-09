Santa Barbara Symphony Presents SONIC BOOM With Renowned Organist Cameron Carpenter

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents "Sonic Boom" on Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 pm at the Granada Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Cameron Carpenter, the world-renowned American organist who became the first organist to ever be nominated for a Grammy Award. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

As one of the most in-demand classical musicians in the world, Cameron Carpenter has taken the music world by storm by shattering stereotypes and making the organ cool again. Audiences will quite literally feel the sonic waves emanating from the organ. The haunting Poulenc Concerto for Organ, Timpani, and Strings, evokes the suspense and drama of a movie thriller.

"It is rare to hear and see the organ take center stage with a symphony orchestra," said Maestro Nir Kabaretti. "Audiences will experience the rich sonorities of the organ, combined with the glorious sounds of the orchestra. With his exceptional musicality, sheer endless technical ability, and pioneering spirit, the extraordinary organist Cameron Carpenter is already leaving his mark on recent music history - and Santa Barbara will be wowed by the sound!"

Sonic Boom is presented in collaboration with Through Vincent's Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and begins an innovative new artistic synergy between the two organizations. In addition, the Saint-Saëns' Third Symphony, with Carpenter on the organ, is a masterpiece that was written and performed in Paris during the time Vincent Van Gogh lived in the City of Light. Between the Museum of Art's paintings of Van Gogh and The Symphony's music of Saint-Saëns the Santa Barbara community can experience the unique sounds and image of Paris of the late 1880s.

Sonic Boom is generously sponsored by Principal Concert Sponsor, Dr. Bob Weinman; Artist Sponsors, Susan Aberle, Roxana & Fred Anson, and Duncan & Suzanne Mellichamp; and Selection Sponsors, Gillian Launie and Judd & Susan Lundt.

The Symphony's collaboration with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and its "Through Vincent's Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources," continues through April with its concert "Romance in a New Key" featuring the Silver /Garburg piano duo and a recital on the museum's Parallel Stories series.

Tickets for "Sonic Boom" on Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 pm at the Granada Theatre can be purchased online here. For full details about the remaining Santa Barbara Symphony's 2021/22 season and to purchase season subscriptions, please click here.