Santa Barbara Symphony Presents BEETHOVER @ 250 Livestream From The Music Academy Of The West

streaming on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22.

The Santa Barbara Symphony celebrates Beethoven's 250th birthday with "Beethoven @ 250," a chamber music performance of some of the most beloved works by the composer as well as some newly created arrangements of Beethoven classics.

The program will continue the celebration of the orchestra's "return" safely together, and be recorded live on stage from the Music Academy of the West and delivered straight to audiences through the Symphony's new digital streaming format on Saturday, November 21 at 7:00 pm, Sunday, Nov 22 at 3:00 pm and then available on-demand for 30 days for ticket holders.

The Symphony's presentation of Beethoven @ 250, "From Our Hearts to Your Ears!" will offer a new, personal take on the composer's music and arrangements. Through state of the art audio recording and multi-camera work, this intimate performance will create an "up close and personal" experience with symphony musicians, including concertmaster Jessica Guideri, principal trumpet Jon Lewis, clarinetist Juan Gallego, and principal cellist Trevor Handy. These symphony all-stars will be joined by guest performers including pianist Robert Koenig who serves as Chair of the UCSB Department of Music, and soprano Julia Metzler, who is an alumna of the Music Academy of the West, and also an Opera Santa Barbara Chrisman Studio Artist for the 2019-20 Season, during which she performed on the mainstage as Matilda Neruda in Il Postino, and Kate Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly. Audiences will experience musical chemistry as new adaptations of Beethoven's music is presented in unaccompanied solos and together in duos, trios, and quartets, in an intimate setting, hear Beethoven's homage to Mozart, and enjoy personal reflections about Beethoven - his music and legacy - in the context of our time.

"The fact that Beethoven remains so popular 250 years after his birth demonstrates his importance and influence, not only in music but also in music history. Beethoven was the first independent composer that no king, religious or political figure could distract from his ideals. While his peer composers were busy writing operas about aristocrats and their servants, or the Greek myths, Beethoven wrote his only opera about injustice and humanity, and we see those same ideals appreciated to this day."

Curated by the Symphony's Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, the seven-concert 2020-21 season shines a spotlight on what makes Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Symphony, unique; and offers a beacon of hope during COVID, when so many arts organizations have had to go dark. Beethoven @ 250 will also showcase the Music Academy of the West to audiences tuning in from around the world.

"Now more than ever, this is the time for collaboration, and we believe that our arts community grows stronger, together," shared Kabaretti. "We are very honored to be welcomed to the stages at the Music Academy of the West, offering our viewers an intimate acoustic and visual experience. Our synergistic relationship with the Music Academy is special in many ways; we're tremendously proud to have so many of our past and present Symphony members that are alumni of the Academy. Currently, we have 11 Academy graduates on our roster! We're so lucky to have such a treasure in the performing arts right here in Santa Barbara, and we're thrilled to be able to perform safely on their stages during this reimagined season."

To kick off the evening, guests are invited to tune in at 6:30 pm (2:30 pm on Sunday) to enjoy a pre-show featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and more. The Symphony has partnered once again with DUO Catering who will offer a Symphony-inspired dinner menu and Signature Symphony cocktail, available for delivery and takeout, for guests to enjoy that evening from home while enjoying the performance.

Virtual tickets to Beethoven @ 250 start at just $43 per household with a series subscription and includes a one-time link that provides access to both the livestream and on-demand access for 30 days after the premiere broadcast. Click here for details and to purchase tickets.

For full details about the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2020-21 season, please click here.

Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You