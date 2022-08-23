Santa Barbara Symphony Hosts Free Season Preview On September 1

The Santa Barbara Symphony invites the community to a FREE Season Preview event on Thursday, September 1, from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm at The Lobero Theatre. Hosted by Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, this preview is open to the public and an opportunity to hear all about the upcoming 2022-23 70th anniversary season and enjoy musical performances. Click here for details and to RSVP.



A subscriber after-party will follow; those interested in attending the after-party can become a subscriber by August 31.



Guests will hear from the internationally recognized Kabaretti himself - his inspiration behind the music, the guest artists that will join the Symphony this season, exciting new community collaborations, and behind-the-scenes conversations and experiences to look forward to this season, including:

- Why and how Kabaretti select the season's musical pieces and guest artists

- Symphony collaborations with multiple organizations and bringing over 150 performers on stage at once together.

- How the Chumash spoken word art form is to be included in a new world premiere composition by local resident Cody Westheimer.

- How Beethoven's dreams inspired The Symphony and Ensemble Theatre Company's Director Jonathan Fox to envision it staged with the Symphony.

- This season, The Symphony invites the community to "Go Beyond The Music... Connect. Engage. Be part of the Family" - Attendees will hear about Open Rehearsals, new program notes, ways to volunteer, and more!

The program will also feature special guests, including Jonathan Fox, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre Company; composer Cody Westheimer; Leila Drake, retired ballet dancer, and former State Street Ballet administrator, and a string quartet performance featuring Santa Barbara Symphony musicians Andrew Kwon & Kyle Gilner (violins) and Hyeree Yu (viola).



Celebrating its 70th Anniversary, The Santa Barbara Symphony delivers artistic excellence, outstanding music education stewardship and programming, and community collaboration - all through symphonic music. Under the artistic leadership of Maestro Nir Kabaretti as Music & Artistic Director since 2006, The Symphony has become one of the region's premier cultural institutions. Through his charismatic leadership, this globally admired conductor and Santa Barbara resident invigorates audiences and musicians alike through his passion, creativity, and vast experience. As the only music education program tied to a symphony orchestra in the region, The Symphony serves more than 10,000 students annually throughout Santa Barbara County. While The Symphony continues to evolve, its mission to bring joy, engagement, and connection remain steadfast pillars and were evident in the organization's ability to thrive during the pandemic including the historic announcement that board chair Janet Garufis and President & CEO Kathryn R Martin join Nir Kabaretti in making a five-year commitment to serve in their roles. For more information, visit TheSymphony.org.



