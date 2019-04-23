Santa Barbara Symphony Closes Season with ROMEO AND JULIET and Dvorak Symphony No. 8

The Santa Barbara Symphony concludes their 65th Anniversary season this April on a high note, with everyone's favorite immortal tragedy, Romeo & Juliet. Maestro Nir Kabaretti, who recently announced a three-year contract extension with the Symphony, will lead two spectacular performances on Saturday, May 11 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, May 12 at 3:00 pm at The Granada Theatre.

While Romeo & Juliet has inspired countless scores by the likes of Berlioz, Prokofiev, and even Leonard Bernstein, the Santa Barbara Symphony takes on Tchaikovsky's Overture-Fantasy. The Russian composer's piece has been praised throughout the years for its depth and emotional resonance. The evening continues with a return to Elmer Bernstein's eclectic, post-Romantic Songs of Love and Loathing, which the Santa Barbara Symphony premiered in 1989. Concluding the thrilling program and season will be Antonin Dvorak's euphoric Symphony No. 8.

Maestro Nir Kabaretti will be joined by mezzo-soprano Leann Sandel-Pantaleo. Sandel-Pantaleo has spent her 2018-2019 season appearing in concert with the Plano Symphony and the Santa Barbara Symphony. In recent seasons, she debuted with Opera Santa Barbara as the title role in Bizet's Carmen, and returned to the role of Amneris in Aida with Sarasota Opera.

"We're looking forward to this outstanding performance of Romeo & Juliet, an epic love story befitting for our season finale," shared Kevin Marvin, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "We want to thank the entire community for helping make our 65th Anniversary Season such a tremendous success, and we're looking forward to our next season with Maestro Nir Kabaretti and our phenomenal orchestra, who will continue to bring powerful musical experiences to the Santa Barbara community, and further the Symphony's mission and the important role it plays in our performing arts community."

Join the Santa Barbara Symphony for this grand finale performance and help them celebrate their remarkable and momentous 65th Anniversary season! Special acknowledgment goes to Principal Concert Sponsor, Daniel and Mandy Hochman. For tickets click here or call the Granada Box Office at (805) 899-2222. To learn more about the Santa Barbara Symphony and how to support the organization and its programming, visit www.thesymphony.org/.

About The Santa Barbara Symphony

The Santa Barbara Symphony, founded in 1953 on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra. Consistently lauded for its unique ability to present brilliant concerts, engage the community, and deliver dynamic music education programs, the organization prizes both innovation and artistic excellence and is widely recognized as one of the region's premier cultural institutions. Its award-winning Music Education Center serves more than 10,000 students throughout Santa Barbara County each year. Charismatic Israeli conductor Nir Kabaretti was appointed music director of the Santa Barbara Symphony in 2006.





