Santa Barbara Symphony Announces Reimagined 2020-21 Season

The Santa Barbara Symphony invites the community to discover a reimagined 2020-2021 performance season, one that will be forever remembered as historic.

As one of the few performing arts organizations in the country committed to creating an innovative path forward, the Symphony will present seven programs this season, with plans that begin with a new streaming format and add socially distanced in-person options for audiences when that becomes possible.

Curated by Music and Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti, the 2020-21 season shines a spotlight onto the Santa Barbara Symphony symphony musicians and local artistic treasures, and includes masterpieces by Gershwin, Beethoven, Chopin, Bach, Mozart, Copland, and composers' pieces the Symphony has never presented before, like African American composer George Walker, Joseph Boulogne Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and genres ranging from Baroque to orchestral arrangements of Bluegrass. Tickets are on sale now for the virtual season, in addition to subscriptions offering savings and new benefits all season long, available online here.

The 2020-21 season will officially open with "Cabaret with Kabaretti" on Saturday, October 17 at 7:00 pm, via livestream from the Granada Theatre. Join the Symphony for an evening that's "up close and personal" as Broadway star Lisa Vroman sings from the Great American Songbook in the intimate style of cabaret. Hosted by celebrated actress and singer Leslie Zemeckis, this opening night concert will have audiences humming along to Gershwin, Berlin, Lloyd-Webber. See (and hear) the Symphony like never before as it showcases the new livestream format featuring performances, interviews, and 360-degree access to our musicians, both onstage and backstage at the Granada Theatre. This event is a joint fundraiser for the Symphony and the Granada Theatre. The Symphony has partnered with DUO Catering to prepare a cabaret-inspired dinner and a signature cocktail, available for takeout, for guests to enjoy that evening from home while enjoying the opening night festivities. Tickets available online here starting as low as $43 per household for season subscriptions.

"With everything going on in the world right now, we need music more than ever to safely bring us back together," shares Maestro Nir Kabaretti, Music and Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "This season you will experience the Symphony like never before! It's a true celebration of our phenomenal local artists along with brilliant shining stars in our performing arts world that will join us to inspire you, and take you on musical experiences none of us could have imagined before a pandemic. We are rising to the occasion to continue the music, and bring you a newfound love and appreciation for the Symphony, and we cannot wait."

The symphony is currently planning a return to live performances with limited, socially-distanced audiences at the Granada Theatre in January 2021. This return will be based on public health and safety guidance.

"The safety of our staff, musicians and audience is our top priority. After months of planning, the Santa Barbara Symphony will bring audiences together in a new way to experience live music," shares Kathryn R. Martin, Interim CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "From state of the art camera work, backstage interviews, live interactions and even special dinners with local restaurant partners - everything has been designed to enhance our audiences' experience. As orchestras around the country have gone dark, we are grateful to our supporters and community partners for making this unprecedented season possible!"

The 2020-21 performance season:

October 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Livestream from the Granada Theatre

Opening Night features Maestro Kabaretti conducting and Broadway star Lisa Vroman singing from the Great American Songbook. Hum along to Gershwin, Berlin, Lloyd-Webber, and be entertained by host and celebrated actress and singer Leslie Zemeckis.

November 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Livestream from Music Academy of the West

Maestro Nir Kabaretti is joined by concertmaster Jessica Guideri, pianist Robert Koenig, cellist Trevor Handy, clarinetist Don Foster, and other members of the Symphony playing solo and chamber music of Beethoven. Once again presented in a livestream format, this event will also feature interviews and 360-degree access to our musicians, both onstage and backstage at the Music Academy of the West.

January 23, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Livestream & Limited Seating* (The Granada Theatre)

For this special first performance back at the Granada Theatre, Maestro Nir Kabaretti leads a cadre of Santa Barbara Symphony musicians and soloists through a program that highlights the musical talents of our Santa Barbara community, featuring a piece written by local composer Joel Feigin, along with favorites by Beethoven, Chopin, and Mozart, this concert is designed to let the Symphony's own musicians shine.

February 20, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Livestream & Limited Seating* (The Granada Theatre)

In celebration of Black History Month, maestro Nir Kabaretti and the Santa Barbara Symphony present a unique lineup highlighting the works of African American composers and their influences, including Joseph Boulogne Chevalier de Saint-Georges, considered by many to be the Mozart of his generation, and Lyric for Strings by George Walker, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. The program will also include Serenade by Santa Barbara's own Robin Frost, and guest pianist Alessio Bax performs Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major.

Principal Concert Sponsor: Dan & Meg Burnham

March 20, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Livestream & Limited Seating* (The Granada Theatre)

Violinist Gilles Apap joins maestro Nir Kabaretti for a globetrotting program that travels from Baroque to Bluegrass, including performances of Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Mozart: Concerto for Violin No. 3 in G Major, along with short works in the style of French, Irish, Balkan, and Bluegrass.





April 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Livestream & Limited Seating* (The Granada Theatre)

American composer Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man is considered a patriotic standard, which makes his piece the perfect way to spotlight the talented Santa Barbara Symphony Brass and Percussion musicians, led by maestro Nir Kabaretti. They will also perform Serenade No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, and a unique take on Mahler with vocal soloist Valdis Jansons.

May 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Livestream & Limited Seating* (The Granada Theatre)

Maestro Nir Kabaretti will lead for our Season Finale, a special evening honoring the strength, perseverance, hope, creativity, and community that makes up the Santa Barbara Symphony Family. This special evening will feature Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major by guest pianist Awadagin Pratt, Schönberg's Notturno for Harp and Strings, and the season concludes with Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92.





*January thru May the Granada Theatre will determine the socially-distanced seating chart, which is subject to change.

All tickets and subscription packages are available online here or by calling 805-898-9386. Tickets start as low as $43 per household for season subscriptions. Digital subscribers will enjoy enhanced concert experiences such as a "Season Sneak Peek" with Nir Kabaretti, pre-concert "Behind the Music" events, dinner packages and more. See full details online here.

