Santa Barbara Symphony Announces First Online Streaming Event In New Series

The Santa Barbara Symphony announces its first online streaming event in their new series "Sundays with the Symphony" on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 3:30 PM. "Sundays with the Symphony" will feature online audio broadcasts of select past performances lasting approximately 30 minutes each and will run one time only, start to finish, live at thesymphony.org/livestream/stream.

The first broadcast in "Sundays with the Symphony" will feature selections from May 2019 programming, Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Overture Fantasy, and the third movement of Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, Allegretto grazioso.

"Sundays with the Symphony" is a series designed to meet the community's musical needs while providing a small amount of designated income for members of the orchestra. Each stream in the series will be a "limited one time only" online broadcast curated by Music and Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti, and includes a rebroadcast of musical selections along with a slide show of memorable moments from past seasons, programs and events with the Symphony.

Though these events are free to the public, the Symphony needs financial support now more than ever to remain financially stable and continue programming while the orchestra must remain off stage. These streaming events will provide a source of income to their professional musicians. By choosing to make these past performances available, the Symphony is also responding to the current environment in dynamic ways that will allow it to continue vital educational programming through the Symphony's Music Education Center. In this way, they can continue to connect teachers with students for engaging music instruction and enrichment.

The Symphony's "Sundays with the Symphony" series will continue two weeks later on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 3:30PM with music by the late and beloved Santa Barbara composer, Robin Frost.







