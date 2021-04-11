Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. to Be Presented as a 'Zoomsical' by Center Stage Productions

Performances will stream online on June 26 and 27, 2021.

Apr. 11, 2021  
Center Stage Productions is planning for its latest "Zoomsical", a performance of Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.

Based on the ever-popular, award-winning 1970s cartoons, this fast-paced musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes.

The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.

A loose, revue-like structure allows for a great deal of flexibility in staging and cast size in this energetic musical, which follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction" bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

Performances will stream online on June 26 and 27, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.centerstagesd.com/schoolhouserockjr.


