SBCC Theatre Arts Department Performs LAUGHING WITH DURANG This Month

SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a student showcase of Christopher Durang plays, affectionately called LAUGHING WITH DURANG, November 10-20, 2021 in the Jurkowitz Theatre, directed by Matt Talbott.

Our talented all student cast will present a production of short plays by the much-celebrated playwright, Christopher Durang. His unique blend of humor and quirkiness will be on display in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre.

The plays to be featured are: Medea, Funeral Parlor, For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls, The Doctor Will See You Now and Wanda's Visit.

In Wanda's Visit Jim and Marsha have been married for thirteen years and are feeling a little bored and unhappy. Wanda, Jim's old girlfriend, shows up for a visit and becomes the guest from hell. Out one night for dinner, all hell breaks loose in the restaurant as a waiter tries to cope on his first day with the confused threesome.

Medea is a sketch co-authored by Durang and Wendy Wasserstein. Medea and her chorus of 3 women try to figure out if it's appropriate to kill your children to punish your husband. Jason shows up; so does a messenger with news of Lady Teazle; and a Deus ex Machina comes down from the sky to cheer everybody up.

In Funeral Parlor a widow is accosted at her husband's funeral by a very inappropriate guest.

For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls is a parody of The Glass Menagerie, in which the fading Southern belle, Amanda, tries to prepare her hyper-sensitive, hypochondriacal son, Lawrence, for "the feminine caller." Terrified of people, Lawrence plays with his collection of glass cocktail stirrers. Ginny, the feminine caller, is hard of hearing and overbearingly friendly. Brother Tom wants to go the movies, where he keeps meeting sailors who need to be put up in his room. Amanda tries to face everything with "charm and vivacity," but sometimes she just wants to hit somebody.

In The Doctor Will See You Now a raucous Woman Singer, dressed in sequins and boa, keeps bursting into noisy song in a doctor's office. Mr. Wilson is there to see the doctor about an allergy, but the doctor and his nurse insist he has a venereal disease and call up everyone he knows.

LAUGHING WITH DURANG will feature: Riley Barker, Sydney Bascom, Aurore Bernard, Lexie Brent, Kristina Clark, Liz Gates, Mario Guerrero, James Hanasz, Isaac Hernandez, Abbie Mintz, Stevie O'Donnell, Amanda Russell, Jackie Shearn, Sue Smiley, George Sullivan, Lizzy Urwick and Tyler Witucki.

Performances will be November 10-20, 2021, in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday 11/14 and Saturday 11/20 @ 2pm. Previews on November 10 & 11 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, November 14, 2pm performance will be Live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. Tickets are $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC Staff/$10 students, and can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935.