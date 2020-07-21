Rubicon Theatre Presents FOREVER PLAID: THE 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT With David Engel, Larry Raben & More

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura continues the company's Safe-Distance Drive-In Theatre Concert Benefit Series when Broadway veterans and beloved Southern California musical icons come together for a 30th Anniversary Concert celebrating the music of the hit show FOREVER PLAID. The three-night-only event takes place August 3-5 in the parking lot of the Ventura County Fairgrounds and stars six-time L.A. Ovation Award-winner David Engel, whose Broadway credits include Putting it Together and La Cage aux Folles), Larry Raben (Leo Bloom in The Producers on Broadway) Jason Graae (Grand Night for Singing on Broadway/Forbidden Planet at Rubicon) and Leo Daignault(Avenue Q on Broadway).

FOREVER PLAID: THE 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT is based on the popular show created by Stuart Ross and James Raitt 30 years ago about four loveable nerds from the 50's who met in the high school AV club and shared a love of music. They rehearsed in the basement of the local plumbing supply company and dreamed of becoming a close-harmony singing group like their idols The Four Freshmen, The Hi-Low's and The Crew Cuts. In the hilarious and heartwarming story, the Plaids return to earth to perform the show they never were able to do in life.

Says Rubicon Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns, "We are grateful to Stuart Ross and these very special and generous talents for taking us on this musical journey down memory lane. Forever Plaid was a part of our first full season at Rubicon, and we were privileged to have Stuart direct the sequel Plaid Tidings as a part of our most recent season. When we were planning the RUBICON GOES RETRO drive-in series, the premise of the original show and the idea of bringing harmony to a discordant world seemed perfect for these troubled times. We know this concert version will be an uplifting and joyous night of music, humor and fun for attendees."

FOREVER PLAID: THE 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT includes many fan favorites from the show, including "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Route 66," "Moments to Remember," "Perfidia," "Cry," and "16 Tons." The concert also includes a medley entitled "The Plaids Swing Down Broadway," with an hilarious homage to The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Cats," performed with Plaid aplomb.

Forever Plaid premiered Off-Broadway at Steve McGraw's in the 1989-1990 season, where it continued for nearly four years. The show ran for two years at the Coronet in L.A. and had a wildly successful West-End run in London. It has since been performed throughout the world to popular and critical acclaim. The holiday sequel premiered at The Pasadena Playhouse, and the motion picture version opened in 2009 (with Engel and Raben rising their roles).

FOREVER PLAID: THE 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT runs Monday thru Wednesday, August 3, 4 and 5 at 8:00 p.m. and is presented in the parking lot at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Lot A in Ventura. Ticket prices range from $15 to $99.50. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

The concert is the third in the series, following DRIVE-IN HITS with Tony Winner Christian Hoff, Travis Cloer and friends from The Jersey Boys and Million Dollar Quartet, and 2 AM at the Sands: Samonsky Sings Sinatra. All concerts are 75 minutes without intermission and are enjoyed by patrons from the safety and comfort of their cars. The presentation takes place on an elevated stage with live feed to large LED screens above the stage. Sound is mixed live and heard on an FM station on the car radio. CDC guidelines are carefully observed for attendees, singers and musicians.

