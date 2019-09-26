Resident Artist Emily Trask Welcomes New Literary Duties

Pacific Conservatory Theatre Resident Artist Emily Trask takes on an additional role as Literary Associate and Hurlbert Fellow. Trask joined PCPA in 2018 and has appeared in recent productions of Peter Pan, Shakespeare in Love, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and The Importance of Being Earnest, and teaches Shakespeare I and Actor's Lab in PCPA's Conservatory.

Emily Trask's additional Literary Associate role is made possible through a generous gift by Emily and Dene Hurlbert, who have created a 'Hurlbert Fellowship' which will support a portion PCPA's literary development activities over the next five years. The Literary Associate participates in season planning, oversees script selection and public readings, including PCPA's upcoming InterPlay reading series, reviews script submissions, manages playwright relations and interfaces with production processes for play readings and the development of new works. Trask will also provide text analysis and dramaturgy for individual productions, mentor Dramaturgy interns, and will lead talkbacks for productions, readings and workshops.

Artistic Director Mark Booher said, "I'm thrilled to have PCPA's commitment to language and contemporary voices in the theatre find such a capable advocate as Emily Trask. Emily's literary savvy, dexterous intelligence and powerful linguistic intuition, to say nothing of her own masterful facility with rich language for the theatre, make her a potent addition to the artistic team at PCPA. She is already moving our literary work in positive directions and I am very grateful to have a colleague of such experience, aplomb, good humor, rigorous curiosity and powerful insight."

Trasks' experience includes extensive regional theatre work with such theatres as the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Baltimore Center Stage, and The Alley Theatre, where she was a resident company member. Also, The Folger Theatre, Utah Shakespeare Festival, The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, and others. She has appeared at New York's Lincoln Center Theater, Off-Broadway, as well as in Film and TV, and on audio recordings. She is a member of Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. She received her Bachelor's degree in Theatre/Literature from Grinnell College and her Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Yale School of Drama.





