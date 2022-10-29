Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre

Rubicon Theatre Company has released production photos for their production of In the Heights, which opens October 29 and closes November 13. Performances are Wednesdays through Sundays at Rubicon's home, the recently named Karyn Jackson Theatre at 1006 E. Main in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

Check out photos of the production below!

Winner of Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, IN THE HEIGHTS is a heartfelt, hopeful, high-energy musical about community, neighborhood and finding where you belong. The story takes place over three days in a close-knit neighborhood in Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan, New York City - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythms of three generations of music.

Rubicon's production is helmed by international director and choreographer and Broadway veteran LUIS SALGADO. Salgado's long history with IN THE HEIGHTS began shortly after he arrived in New York from Puerto Rico. when he was invited to serve as Latin Assistant Choreographer and cast member for the original Tony Award-winning production. In 2017, Salgado directed and choreographed the U.S. Spanish-language premiere of IN THE HEIGHTS in Washington D.C., which received nine Helen Hayes Awards including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Choreography.

Many performances of IN THE HEIGHTS are already sold-out and tickets are going fast. For reservations, call (805) 667-2900 or visit the company's website at www.rubicontheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar