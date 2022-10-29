Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre

In the Heights runs through November 13.

Register for Santa Barbara News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 29, 2022  

Rubicon Theatre Company has released production photos for their production of In the Heights, which opens October 29 and closes November 13. Performances are Wednesdays through Sundays at Rubicon's home, the recently named Karyn Jackson Theatre at 1006 E. Main in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

Check out photos of the production below!

Winner of Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, IN THE HEIGHTS is a heartfelt, hopeful, high-energy musical about community, neighborhood and finding where you belong. The story takes place over three days in a close-knit neighborhood in Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan, New York City - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythms of three generations of music.

Rubicon's production is helmed by international director and choreographer and Broadway veteran LUIS SALGADO. Salgado's long history with IN THE HEIGHTS began shortly after he arrived in New York from Puerto Rico. when he was invited to serve as Latin Assistant Choreographer and cast member for the original Tony Award-winning production. In 2017, Salgado directed and choreographed the U.S. Spanish-language premiere of IN THE HEIGHTS in Washington D.C., which received nine Helen Hayes Awards including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Choreography.

Many performances of IN THE HEIGHTS are already sold-out and tickets are going fast. For reservations, call (805) 667-2900 or visit the company's website at www.rubicontheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre
Company of IN THE HEIGHTS

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre
Jalon Matthews. Luis-Pablo Garcia and Ryan Reyes

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre
Laura Lebrón and the Company of IN THE HEIGHTS

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre
Suzanna Guzmán and Ryan Reyes

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre
Corinne Miller and Ryan Reyes

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre
Ryan Reyes and the Company of IN THE HEIGHTS

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre
Luis-Pablo Garcia and Laura Lebrón

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Rubicon Theatre
Susan Oliveras, Corrine Miller, Yan Carlos Diaz and Laura Lebrón



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
submissions close in


THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Comes to UCSB Next Month Photo
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Comes to UCSB Next Month
UCSB has announced the next installment of the Department of Theater/Dance’s 2022-2023 season, The Government Inspector adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Nikolai Gogol, and directed by Michael Bernard, coming to the Hatlen Theater November 16-20, 2022. 
SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents Oscar Wildes THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Next Mo Photo
SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Next Month
SBCC Theatre Arts Department will present a student showcase production of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Oscar Wilde, Directed by Katie Laris, November 9-19, 2022 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.  
Santa Barbara Symphonys WISDOM OF THE WATER, EARTH & SKY Honors Ancient Chumash Cultur Photo
Santa Barbara Symphony's WISDOM OF THE WATER, EARTH & SKY Honors Ancient Chumash Culture
The Santa Barbara Symphony's 70th Anniversary season continues with Wisdom of the Water, Earth, Sky on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 3 pm, preceded by a pre-concert “Conversation with Nir” at 2:00 pm. 
Feature: MISS YOU LIKE HELL at Out Of The Box Theatre At Center Stage Photo
Feature: MISS YOU LIKE HELL at Out Of The Box Theatre At Center Stage
Miss You Like Hell plays November 4-13, 2022 (Friday - Sunday) at Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara, CA.

More Hot Stories For You


THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Comes to UCSB Next MonthTHE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Comes to UCSB Next Month
October 28, 2022

UCSB has announced the next installment of the Department of Theater/Dance’s 2022-2023 season, The Government Inspector adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Nikolai Gogol, and directed by Michael Bernard, coming to the Hatlen Theater November 16-20, 2022. 
SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Next MonthSBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Next Month
October 28, 2022

SBCC Theatre Arts Department will present a student showcase production of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Oscar Wilde, Directed by Katie Laris, November 9-19, 2022 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.  
Santa Barbara Symphony's WISDOM OF THE WATER, EARTH & SKY Honors Ancient Chumash CultureSanta Barbara Symphony's WISDOM OF THE WATER, EARTH & SKY Honors Ancient Chumash Culture
October 26, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony's 70th Anniversary season continues with Wisdom of the Water, Earth, Sky on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 3 pm, preceded by a pre-concert “Conversation with Nir” at 2:00 pm. 
Santa Barbara Symphony to Host Free Fall Youth Ensembles Concerts This MonthSanta Barbara Symphony to Host Free Fall Youth Ensembles Concerts This Month
October 22, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its fall youth ensemble performances on October 29 and 30. Under the artistic vision of Music & Artistic Director Maestro Nir Kabaretti and administered by Vice President of Community Education and Enrichment, Dr. Nick Fuentes, the youth ensembles boast the largest enrollment in years, a strong parent volunteer group and new, accessible rehearsal and performance spaces. 
SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTSBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
October 10, 2022

​​​​​​​SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a student showcase production of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Oscar Wilde, Directed by Katie Laris, November 9-19, 2022 in the Jurkowitz Theatre. 