Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS, directed by Katie Laris, March 1-18, 2023 in the Garvin Theatre.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his passionate wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

Lend Me a Tenor won two Tony Awards and was called "one of the classic comedies of the 20th century" by The Washington Post.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.