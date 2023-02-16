Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre

Lend Me a Tenor won two Tony Awards and was called “one of the classic comedies of the 20th century” by The Washington Post.  

Feb. 16, 2023  

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS, directed by Katie Laris, March 1-18, 2023 in the Garvin Theatre.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his passionate wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

Lend Me a Tenor won two Tony Awards and was called "one of the classic comedies of the 20th century" by The Washington Post.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre
Felicia Hall, Luke Hamilton and Tiffany Story

Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre
Tiffany Story, Luke Hamilton, Felicia Hall and Justin Davanzo

Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre
Tiffany Story, Luke Hamilton, Justin Davanzo and Felicia Hall

Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre
Justin Davanzo and Felicia Hall

Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre
Justin Davanzo and Luke Hamilton

Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre
Tiffany Story and Justin Davanzo




UCSB Dance Company to Present FULL CIRCLE at the Hatlen Theater in March Photo
UCSB Dance Company to Present FULL CIRCLE at the Hatlen Theater in March
The UCSB Dance Company will offer a gorgeous palette of contemporary dance, both revived and newly minted, in its season running from March 9 through 11, for its first full program at the Hatlen Theater, UCSB.
SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU By Katie Bender to be Presented by UCSBS LAUNCH PAD Photo
SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU By Katie Bender to be Presented by UCSB'S LAUNCH PAD
The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance’s new play development program, LAUNCH PAD, will present a preview production of a new play, SHE WOLF Margaret of Anjou, written by Katie Bender and directed by Artistic Director Risa Brainin.
Camerata Pacifica Presents Flute Virtuoso Emi Ferguson And RUCKUS In All-Bach Program At F Photo
Camerata Pacifica Presents Flute Virtuoso Emi Ferguson And RUCKUS In All-Bach Program At Four SoCal Venues, February 28 - March 5
Camerata Pacifica, considered one of the nation's leading chamber ensembles, presents acclaimed flute virtuoso Emi Ferguson, and RUCKUS, 'the world's only period-instrument rock band' (San Francisco Classical Voice), in a lively performance of a selection of Bach's transcendent Sonatas and Preludes. According Ferguson, these idiosyncratic performers reimagine Bach for the 21st-century, infusing his music “with equal parts tradition, funk, whimsy, and fun.”
World Premiere Of EL EQUIPO By Bernardo Ruiz Announced At Santa Barbara Film Festival Photo
World Premiere Of EL EQUIPO By Bernardo Ruiz Announced At Santa Barbara Film Festival
El Equipo, the fifth feature film by two-time Emmy nominated director Bernardo Ruiz (The Infinite Race), will have its world premiere at the 38th Santa Barbara Film Festival, taking place February 8-18, 2023, in California, and it will also screen at the 20th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, running February 17-26 in Missoula, Montana.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin TheatrePhotos: First Look At A COMEDY OF TENORS At Garvin Theatre
February 16, 2023

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents Ken Ludwig’s A COMEDY OF TENORS, directed by Katie Laris, March 1-18, 2023 in the Garvin
UCSB Dance Company to Present FULL CIRCLE at the Hatlen Theater in MarchUCSB Dance Company to Present FULL CIRCLE at the Hatlen Theater in March
February 10, 2023

The UCSB Dance Company will offer a gorgeous palette of contemporary dance, both revived and newly minted, in its season running from March 9 through 11, for its first full program at the Hatlen Theater, UCSB.
SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU By Katie Bender to be Presented by UCSB'S LAUNCH PADSHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU By Katie Bender to be Presented by UCSB'S LAUNCH PAD
February 10, 2023

The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance’s new play development program, LAUNCH PAD, will present a preview production of a new play, SHE WOLF Margaret of Anjou, written by Katie Bender and directed by Artistic Director Risa Brainin.
World Premiere Of EL EQUIPO By Bernardo Ruiz Announced At Santa Barbara Film FestivalWorld Premiere Of EL EQUIPO By Bernardo Ruiz Announced At Santa Barbara Film Festival
February 10, 2023

El Equipo, the fifth feature film by two-time Emmy nominated director Bernardo Ruiz (The Infinite Race), will have its world premiere at the 38th Santa Barbara Film Festival, taking place February 8-18, 2023, in California, and it will also screen at the 20th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, running February 17-26 in Missoula, Montana.
The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents A COMEDY OF TENORSThe Theatre Group at SBCC Presents A COMEDY OF TENORS
February 8, 2023

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS, directed by Katie Laris, March 1-18, 2023 in the Garvin Theatre.
share