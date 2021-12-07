Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Ensemble Theatre Company is presenting the second show of its 2021-2022 season, a romantic holiday treat for the entire family, The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Michael Butler. The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley runs through Sunday, December 19, 2021 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Part II of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy! In this new sequel to "Pride and Prejudice," Darcy and Elizabeth must now contend with hijinks amongst the staff, all while preparing for the family to visit. Both touching and charming, The Wickhams is a holiday comic-drama where Jane Austen meets "Downton Abbey."

"Is there a better way to enjoy the holiday season than to spend some time with Jane Austen's iconic characters Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth?" comments ETC's Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox. "This is a wonderfully marvelous play that will bring romance and holiday cheer to the New Vic Stage. Directed by the remarkable Michael Butler, and with a pitch-perfect cast, you will be transported to Pemberley and enjoy every delicious minute of your time spent with the Wickhams."

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The cast of The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley will feature (in alphabetical order): Will Block as "Brian," Nike Doukas as "Mrs. Reynolds," Kyle T. Hester as "Wickham," Kodi Jackman as "Cassie," Chelsea Kurtz as "Lydia,"

Rebecca Mozo as "Lizzie," and Adam Poss as "Mr. Darcy."

Director Michael Butler was most recently artistic director at Center Repertory Company in Walnut Creek, California where he directed over two dozen plays and musicals, including The Marriage of Figaro, Clybourne Park, A Midsummer Night's Dream and the world premiere of Real Housewives, the Musical. He has also directed at Seattle Rep, Laguna Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse, A Contemporary Theatre, San Jose Rep and the Juilliard School, of which he is a graduate.

Playwright Lauren Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015 topping the list twice including 2019/2020. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award. Margot Meclon is a theater artist and writer. She was the Director of New Play Development at Marin Theatre Company for seven years, where she dramaturged over 30 productions, including six world premieres and administered the company's two annual new play prizes and commissioning program.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is made possible through the generosity of ETC's 2021-22 Season Sponsor, Dana White. This production is sponsored by Sara Miller McCune, John C. Mithun and Mercedes Millington with additional sponsorship provided by Gwen and Henry Baker & Pauline and Marc Sylvain.



