Pacific Conservatory Theatre Cancels THE SOUND OF MUSIC

PCPA Artistic Director/Associate Dean Mark Booher has released the following statement:

Dear Friends,

Like you, we're closely following the emerging information and best practices in response to the COVID-19 virus. You've likely seen the federal CDC guidelines recommending cancellation or postponement of gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks (essentially through May 10). As a result we've made the difficult decision to cancel the Santa Maria run of The Sound of Music, which was slated to run April 23 - May 10.

This is terrifically disappointing news to the wonderful team who has been working on the production for months, and the cast who was to begin rehearsal last night. I know you're disappointed too. We are lifting our eyes to the horizon and working now toward the summer production of The Sound of Music, beginning in June, in the beautiful Solvang Festival Theater.

We're proud to be your resident professional theatre company and look forward to the days ahead when we can be with you again. It's also critical that we are good stewards of public health and trust, and the well-being and security of the PCPA Company.

For those who have purchased tickets to the Santa Maria run of the show, we have your information and PCPA's Box Office will be in contact with you directly via email and phone.

We exist for you and by your support. This is a very difficult time for so many, and artists and artistic companies are particularly hard hit by this necessary period of social distancing. We recognize that in this time of uncertainty everyone has different circumstances, but if you are in a position to help PCPA remain a vital part of the community, we would be enormously grateful. Please consider rebooking for a summer performance or donating all, or a portion of, the price of your booking back to us. If you need a refund of course we'll absolutely accommodate you.

Wishing you and yours very well and looking forward to our social connections to be revisited and revitalized when the time is right.

