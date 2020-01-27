PETER & THE WOLF Will Be Presented to Benefit The Granada

The Granada Theatre, in partnership with Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara, Opera Santa Barbara, State Street Ballet, and the Santa Barbara Symphony, will present a special benefit performance of Peter and the Wolf, Sergei Prokofiev's enchanting musical tale of adventure and bravery, at 2 pm on Sunday, February 23. The performance will feature the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, with narration by renowned theatre scholar Simon Williams, who will also direct. Brief programs featuring Santa Barbara Youth Opera singers and Gustafson Dance Students from State Street Ballet will open the event. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $100 for VIP access, with proceeds benefiting the Granada Theatre. Children ages 17 and under will be admitted free of charge with a ticket.

"In addition to serving as a benefit for the Granada Theatre, this event is intended to showcase this wonderful facility's partnerships with select area arts presenters as the city's premier venue for cultural programming," said Granada Theatre Executive Chairman Palmer Jackson. "We are so pleased to have the support of several of our resident companies, including CAMA, the Santa Barbara Symphony, Opera Santa Barbara, and State Street Ballet, for this unique programmatic offering."

Peter and the Wolf has delighted generations of listeners since its world premiere in May 1936. Prokofiev's musical narrative about a boy and his animal friends is notable for its distinctive instrumentation - each character is represented by a particular instrument and musical theme. Though generally considered a children's tale - the work was commissioned by the Central Children's Theatre in Moscow - it was composed during Stalin's Great Purge, and barely survived Soviet censorship before finding an unlikely champion in the person of Walt Disney, who produced an animated version in 1946. It has been a family favorite ever since.

"We are excited to participate in this special collaborative event," said Maestro Kabaretti, who serves as music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "Peter and the Wolf has inspired so many young people to get involved with classical music. The music and story are just as relevant today as they were when it was written. It's especially appropriate that we are featuring the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony for this event."

A program of the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony consists of musicians ages 12 to 18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Santa Barbara Youth Opera is a program of Opera Santa Barbara.

"We value our relationship with the Granada Theatre, and didn't hesitate in the slightest when presented with this opportunity," said CAMA Executive Director Mark Trueblood. "The Granada Theatre is a cultural jewel in the heart of Santa Barbara, and it's incumbent upon all of us to support this magnificent facility."

Pre-concert activities on February 23 will include a demonstration of orchestral instruments used in Peter and the Wolf, a children's activity area in the downstairs lobby, a photobooth with animal imagery, and a reception for sponsors and VIP guests.

Tours of the Granada Theatre will be offered following the performance. A post-concert reception in the Granada Theatre Founders Room for sponsors and VIP guests will include notable local philanthropists donning attire corresponding to the characters in Peter and the Wolf.

The Granada Theatre welcomes business and private support. Sponsorships are available starting at $250. Complete sponsorship information is available online at

www.GranadaSB.org/peter-wolf-sponsorship.





