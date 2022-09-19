PCPA Promotes Emily Trask To Associate Artistic Director

PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre announces the promotion of Emily Trask, Resident Artist/Literary Director to the role of Associate Artistic Director effective August 1, 2022.

Emily has worked with PCPA since 2018. In her new role she will be joining the senior leadership team and will be teaching in the actor training program, acting in and directing select productions, leading the selection of scripts for season consideration and public readings, and participating in company strategic planning and organizational oversight. Emily Trask's bio: https://pcpa.org/staffmember/emily-trask/

"I am humbled and excited by the charge to support the company I love and believe in so deeply in this way," remarked Emily on accepting this promotion. Emily most recently appeared as the Baker's Wife in PCPA's production of Into the Woods and as Maria in The Sound of Music. She has previously appeared at The Alley Theatre as a Resident Company Member, The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, The Folger Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, Lincoln Center, The Public Theatre, among others. She is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre, is the only professional resident theatre company on the Central Coast of California. PCPA supports a unique fully accredited vocational training program at Allan Hancock Community College for aspiring actors and theatre technicians. It is the only training program of its kind in the country offered by a community college. www.pcpa.org