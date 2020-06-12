PCPA Plays On! Making a Virtual Connection with the Community

While PCPA's stages are dark for the summer, due to the continuing health threat of COVID-19 and restrictions on public gatherings, PCPA Plays On!

A series of virtual programs are being presented, suitable for all ages, that are fun, educational, engaging, and theatre focused.

Through the month of June PCPA Reads@Home will roll out a series of video storytelling episodes. PCPA acting students star in these videos that bring language to life and will equally delight children and adults. The series evolved from the PCPA Reads program developed by Resident Artist Kitty Balay, in which students and Resident Artists visit local elementary schools to read in the classrooms. This year the program read to over 10,000 children. Now, each Friday a delightful new reading will be posted on Facebook or visit PCPA's YouTube Channel to watch the collection of over 40 book readings.

Throughout the summer, you are invited to join The Rediscovery Reading Club. It's just like your favorite Book Club, but with dramatic texts, discussion, and a performance element. Join the club and receive a copy of that month's play followed by a discussion at the end of the month. Select scenes from the play will be read and acted by your favorite PCPA Resident Artists to illuminate the text in a whole new way. Sign up now for The Tempest, the discussion is set for June 29 with key scenes acted out by PCPA Resident Artists Andrew Philpot (Prospero), George Walker (Caliban), Yusef Seevers (Ariel), Peter S. Hadres (Trinculo), and student Bella Linda (Miranda).

Through August, on select Thursdays, Erik Stein will be interviewing theatre artists from across the country who have been on Broadway, national tours, and regional theatres, and who have graced the hallways of PCPA on Talkback Thursday. Join Erik on Facebook Live on scheduled dates at 3:30 pm. His guest for June 18 is PCPA alumnus Roddy Kennedy who has recently been seen in the Broadway production of Hamilton.

Visit https://www.pcpa.org/PCPAPlaysOn/ for a complete list of programming along with details, links to all the activities, and dates. Also, PCPA plans to add additional virtual programs throughout the summer. Don't miss a single moment to participate with PCPA like never before.

