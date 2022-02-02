PCPA Brings Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT To The Stage

PCPA's production of As You Like It comes to the Marian stage February 17th through March 6th.

In a comedic love story for the ages, Rosalind and her cousin Celia take fate into their own hands when the dangers of an oppressive court and a controlling Queen become too much to bear. In disguise, they escape to the forest of Arden, where they unexpectedly encounter a band of likewise banished forest dwellers, including Orlando, Rosalind's newly discovered heart-match. All the world's a stage in one of Shakespeare's most musical of masterpieces, inspiringly envisioned for today's audiences, where foolish lovers and lovely fools seek freedom in the forest and discover lively romance and lasting redemption.

Director Emily Trask says "As You Like It starts as a drama and turns into a romantic comedy. And in many ways, it's about the power of make-believe - it's whimsical, surprising, enigmatic, full of transformation and subtle magic. At times As You Like It is deep, moving, and even melancholy and at other times it's an absolutely silly romp - kind of like life. It defies definition but promises to be true - just like it's heroine Rosalind, Shakespeare's largest female role, masterfully played by PCPA Resident Artist Jennie Greenberry. Among the many things that makes As You Like It distinctive is that it is Shakespeare's most musical - he wrote more songs for As You Like It than any other of his other plays (and we've even added a few to ours). As Shakespeare's writing has an inherent music of its own, the convergence of the two were the natural way into this production for me."

"After the confines and pressures of the past two years - escaping the oppressive Court to The Forest of Arden, where we can breathe, be in communion with one another, and experience the healing power of nature, is something I think all of us can relate to deeply in this moment."

"Every time I encounter As You Like It I somehow fall even more in love with it. It reveals something new to me each time I step into - not unlike a Forest. And although I've seen many incarnations of As You Like It and have even been in a few of them, this is my first opportunity to direct it. I am very grateful to PCPA and Artistic Director, Mark Booher, for the trust and the chance to explore this incredible play on a whole new level and bring it to life for PCPA audiences."

The cast of characters features Jennie Greenberry as Rosalind, Christen Celaya as Celia, Yusef Seevers as Orlando, Kitty Balay as Queen Frederique, Mark Booher as Jaques, George Walker as Touchstone, Polly Firestone Walker as Queen L'ainee (also the assistant director), Michael Tremblay as Adam/Corin and Michael Wilkins as Guard/Forester3(also the musical director).

Set Design by Jason Bolen, Costume design by Sara Curran Ice, Lighting Design by Jennifer "Z" Zornow, Sound Design by Lindsay Putnam and Fight Director Mark Booher. Production stage manager is Sarah Elizabeth Ford.

George Walker crafted a special musical instrument called the Hurdy-Gurdy specifically for this production. There are videos on our website capturing the process from bare wood to a finished instrument.

For tickets, please call the box office at 805-922-8313. Visit: www.pcpa.org Tickets range from $33.50 to $50.00, pricing based on day, time, and may increase upon demand.