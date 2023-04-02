Out of the Box Theatre Company to Present ONCE: THE MUSICAL This Month

Out of the Box Theatre Company, a non-profit theatre company dedicated to bringing lesser known and less frequently produced contemporary musical theatre to the Santa Barbara stage, will be bringing Once to Center Stage Theater.

From the very first note, Once draws you in and never lets go. This emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award, and a Tony Award. This Central Coast premiere musical produced by Out of the Box Theatre Company features a cast of incredible musicians from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles, starring Mica Basilici as Girl and Ojai-based singer/guitarist Sam Kulchin as Guy.

On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolve into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally charged music. Featuring all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all. A show like that only comes around Once.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, April 14 at 8:00 pm (pre-show and bar open at 7:30 pm)

Saturday, April 15 at 8:00 pm (pre-show and bar open at 7:30 pm)

Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 pm (pre-show and bar open at 1:30 pm)

Friday, April 21 at 8:00 pm (pre-show and bar open at 7:30 pm)

Saturday, April 22 at 8:00 pm (pre-show and bar open at 7:30 pm)

Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 pm (pre-show and bar open at 1:30 pm)

Tickets can be purchased through Center Stage Theater online or by calling 805-448-3553. For more information, visit Click Here