Original Dance/Theater Work WINTER'S SONG: AN ELEGY TO MELTING ICE Premieres at UCSB's Hatlen Theater

Winter's Song is a full-length program exploring the color of water and also the critical link between water and life.

By: Jan. 27, 2024

Following their successful collaboration with the creation of Aqua in 2022, Carley Conder (Arizona State University) and Valerie Huston (UCSB Dance Faculty) now consider the transitional and transformative nature of ice melting into water both in a small scale, and on a glacial scale.

Winter's Song is a full-length program exploring the color of water and also the critical link between water and life. The cast includes eleven first year dance majors, as well as senior year students and a graduate student. The CONDER/dance company will be in residence joining the cast of the production.

Huston and Conder, in collaboration with the Opus I company of dancers, have created their own language in curating this piece. Using unique movements and choreographic syllables, the dancers communicate with one another on stage and build their own context alongside one another, articulating their relationship with and connection to melting glaciers.

Featuring ice sculptures and ice instruments created by Robert van Diggle, a local California ice artist, and choreographed to ice music artist Terje Isungset, Winter's Song focuses on glaciers melting around the globe, and takes audiences on a journey throughout the lifecycle of water - from grand ice sculptures to a running stream. Scenic elements for the concert are designed by fourth year design undergraduate student Lani Tunzi. 

This work is made possible through a UCSB Non-Senate Faculty grant.
 

Winter's Song: An Elegy to Melting Ice

Choreography and Concept by:

Carley Conder and Valerie Huston

 

Friday, February 2, 2024 | 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 3, 2024 | 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm

 

Show running time: 1 Hour 15 Minutes

Suitable for audience members of all ages.  

 

There will be no intermission. 




