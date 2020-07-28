Next Episode of SUNDAYS WITH THE SYMPHONY to Showcase Music From Students, Present and Past

The Santa Barbara Symphony is continuing its popular live broadcast series, "Sundays with the Symphony," on August 23, 2020, at 3:30 pm (PDT). This next episode, curated and hosted by Music & Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti, along with the Symphony's new Director of Music Education, Kristine Pacheco, shines a spotlight on students of all levels from their Music Education Center programs, including alumni.

"As a key pillar of the Symphony's mission, music education is perhaps more important now than ever," shared Nir Kabaretti, Music and Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "It has been incredible to watch how our young musicians have adjusted to the pandemic through creative virtual activity. This demonstrates to us just how critical music is, and its ability to keep our community connected against all odds."

Each year, the Santa Barbara Symphony provides children in Santa Barbara County with high quality, equal-access music education through its Music Education Center: a continuum of connected programs designed to support and engage students at every step along their musical journey by fostering collaboration, confidence, and community, while empowering them to be at their best through music.

Viewers will have the chance to hear from all the Symphony's various Music Education Center programs, including the Camerata Ensemble (beginner), the Philharmonia Orchestra (intermediate), and the Youth Symphony (advanced). They will also check in with some of their graduate students who are continuing their musical path into the professional world. This episode will also feature an exclusive clip from Lorenzo DeStefano's documentary, "Hearing is Believing," which is about a collaborative project between the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony and local composer, Rachel Flowers, whose inspiring story is an incredible testimony of how the human spirit can overcome any obstacle.

"We are proud to support students at all ages and levels of musical development," shared Kristine Pacheco-Bernt, Director of Education for the Santa Barbara Symphony. "Despite not being together in person, it is an absolute joy to see students continue to grow and thrive through our continuum of music education programs."

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, all programming for the Santa Barbara Symphony's Music Education Center (MEC) has adapted to an online environment. Starting in the Spring, the Santa Barbara Symphony's Teaching Artists led weekly virtual "sectionals" with students from all its performing ensembles: Bridge Orchestra, Camerata String Ensemble, Philharmonia Orchestra, and the Youth Symphony. These online classes offered students the chance to learn new skills, perform in front of others for feedback, and a way to connect with each other. Other special study projects are in the works, including the weekly music club "Symphonic Chats" curated by Youth Symphony conductor, Andy Radford.

Through partnerships with school districts, community organizations, and supported by generous individual annual donors, and local, regional and national funders, the Santa Barbara Symphony's Music Education Center is moving ahead and looking towards next season. Applications to audition for the 2020-2021 Youth Ensembles are now open, see the Symphony's website for more details: Camerata Ensemble (beginner), Philharmonia Orchestra (intermediate), and Youth Symphony (advanced).

"Sundays with the Symphony" will be screened live on August 23, 2020, at 3:30 pm (PDT) and can be accessed via the Symphony website at https://www.thesymphony.org/livestream.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Symphony and its programs, visit thesymphony.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You