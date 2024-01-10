METEOR SHOWER Comes to the Ojai Arts Center Theater This Month

Performances will run from January 26 to February 18.
In a special celebration of its 85th anniversary, the Ojai Arts Center Theater will present the hometown debut of Steve Martin’s comedy, “Meteor Shower.” This much-anticipated production, directed by Brian Robert Harris, will run from January 26 to February 18 at the Ojai Arts Center Theater. The play, which premiered on Broadway in 2017, was originally written to be set in Ojai. This upcoming production marks the first time it will actually be staged in its intended setting, the picturesque town of Ojai, California.
This comedic tale, set in Ojai during a 1993 meteor shower, unfolds over an evening brimming with twists, laughter, and unexpected events. Corky and Norm host Gerald and Laura for what is planned as a simple dinner party under the starlit sky. However, the night quickly evolves into a whirlwind of flirtation, hilarity, and absurdity. As meteors illuminate the sky, the characters are thrust into a surreal journey that challenges their perceptions of reality and the intricacies of relationships. This play, brimming with Steve Martin’s signature wit and humor, transforms an ordinary event into a rollercoaster of lunacy and levity, blurring the lines between the ordinary and the extraordinary.
• Corky: Kimberly Demmary
• Norm: Evan Austin
• Gerald: John Medeiros
• Laura: Anna Kotula
Allison Adato of Entertainment Weekly acclaimed the Broadway production, calling “Meteor Shower” “a very funny play. Keening-like-a-howler-monkey funny. Design-a-new-cry-laughing-emoji funny.”
Tickets for this comedic gem are now available, and advance booking is highly recommended.
For more information and updates, please visit ojaiact.org or call 805-640-8797. Note this production has adult content and is not appropriate for children.
