METEOR SHOWER Comes to the Ojai Arts Center Theater This Month

Performances will run from January 26 to February 18.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

CINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre West Photo 1 CINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre West
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara to Present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Directe Photo 2 Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara to Present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Directed by Hershey Felder

METEOR SHOWER Comes to the Ojai Arts Center Theater This Month

 In a special celebration of its 85th anniversary, the Ojai Arts Center Theater will present the hometown debut of Steve Martin’s comedy, “Meteor Shower.” This much-anticipated production, directed by Brian Robert Harris, will run from January 26 to February 18 at the Ojai Arts Center Theater. The play, which premiered on Broadway in 2017, was originally written to be set in Ojai. This upcoming production marks the first time it will actually be staged in its intended setting, the picturesque town of Ojai, California.

This comedic tale, set in Ojai during a 1993 meteor shower, unfolds over an evening brimming with twists, laughter, and unexpected events. Corky and Norm host Gerald and Laura for what is planned as a simple dinner party under the starlit sky. However, the night quickly evolves into a whirlwind of flirtation, hilarity, and absurdity. As meteors illuminate the sky, the characters are thrust into a surreal journey that challenges their perceptions of reality and the intricacies of relationships. This play, brimming with Steve Martin’s signature wit and humor, transforms an ordinary event into a rollercoaster of lunacy and levity, blurring the lines between the ordinary and the extraordinary.

Cast Members:

• Corky: Kimberly Demmary

• Norm: Evan Austin

• Gerald: John Medeiros

• Laura: Anna Kotula

Allison Adato of Entertainment Weekly acclaimed the Broadway production, calling “Meteor Shower” “a very funny play. Keening-like-a-howler-monkey funny. Design-a-new-cry-laughing-emoji funny.”

Tickets for this comedic gem are now available, and advance booking is highly recommended.

Event Details:

  • Show: "Meteor Shower" by Steve Martin
  • Venue: Ojai Arts Center Theatre, 113 So. Montgomery St. Ojai, CA 93023
  • Dates: January 26 - February 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2 PM
  • Director: Brian Robert Harris

For more information and updates, please visit ojaiact.org or call 805-640-8797. Note this production has adult content and is not appropriate for children.




RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

1
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara to Present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Directe Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara to Present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Directed by Hershey Felder

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE

2
CINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre West Photo
CINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre West

Storybook Theatre's award-winning musical, Cinderella, returns to Theatre West this spring. Storybook Theatre's joyful Cinderella is a funny version specifically created to appeal to young children and the whole family. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Santa Barbara Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Santa Barbara Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Oceanside Theatre Company Unveils 2024 Main Stage Season Featuring a West Coast Premiere, Photo
Oceanside Theatre Company Unveils 2024 Main Stage Season Featuring a West Coast Premiere, a New Play & More

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) announces its 2024 Main Stage Season at the Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside. The season includes a West Coast Premiere, a Southern California Premiere, and a brand new play. Season Subscriptions available starting December 21. Single Tickets available starting January 18.

More Hot Stories For You

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara to Present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Directed by Hershey FelderEnsemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara to Present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Directed by Hershey Felder
CINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre WestCINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre West
Oceanside Theatre Company Unveils 2024 Main Stage Season Featuring a West Coast Premiere, a New Play & MoreOceanside Theatre Company Unveils 2024 Main Stage Season Featuring a West Coast Premiere, a New Play & More
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Is Coming To Santa Barbara In January!PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Is Coming To Santa Barbara In January!

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: World Premiere in Santa Barbara Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: World Premiere
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (4/19-4/20)
Beehive - The 60's Musical in Santa Barbara Beehive - The 60's Musical
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (2/09-3/10)
What the Constitution Means to Me in Santa Barbara What the Constitution Means to Me
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (3/29-4/14)
Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: Constellations in Santa Barbara Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: Constellations
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (3/15-3/16)
Sound and Smoke in Santa Barbara Sound and Smoke
Center Stage Theater (1/12-1/14)
Mean Girls in Santa Barbara Mean Girls
Christopher Cohan Center (4/01-4/01)
9 to 5 - The Musical in Santa Barbara 9 to 5 - The Musical
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (6/07-6/30)
Suite Surrender in Santa Barbara Suite Surrender
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (1/12-1/21)
The Thanksgiving Play in Santa Barbara The Thanksgiving Play
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (5/03-5/19)
Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis in Santa Barbara Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis
Hahn Hall, Music Academy (1/19-1/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You