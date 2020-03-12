Los Angeles Master Chorale Cancels Events Due To COVID-19

Amidst rising concerns regarding the COVID-19 global outbreak, Governor Newsom's strong recommendation that all gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state be canceled, and the County of Los Angeles's order that The Music Center close its theatres,

The Los Angeles Master Chorale and the other resident companies of The Music Center (Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, and LA Phil), along with TMC Arts / Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, will close their theatres (Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum, and Walt Disney Concert Hall) effective today, March 12, 2020, and cancel all presentations, public gatherings, and education programs through at least March 31, 2020.

This includes the following Los Angeles Master Chorale concert:

The Fauré Requiem

March 28 and 29, 2020

Walt Disney Concert Hall

If you have tickets to this event, please click here on details regarding exchanges and refunds.

Out of an abundance of caution for the community, the Master Chorale has also also canceled GALA 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium on April 18 and the High School Choir Festival in Walt Disney Concert Hall on May 1.

The Master Chorale performances of Lagrime di San Pietro at the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University in Orange County and the Meany Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Washington in Seattle are also canceled. If you are holding tickets for these performances, please contact the presenter.

While we regret this unfortunate circumstance, the Los Angeles Master Chorale must put the safety and health of its patrons, artists, staff, visitors, and supporters before anything else.





