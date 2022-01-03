Lompoc Theatre Project Raises Over $125,000 in 2021

The Lompoc Theatre Project has raised over $125,000 in 2021 toward restoring and reopening Lompoc's landmark theater, Noozhawk reports.

In the summer, Lorraine Cox, a Lompoc resident, donated her vacant lot on the corner of North H Street and Walnut Avenue in memory of her husband, former Superior Court judge and community activist Terrill F. Cox.

Mark Herrier, LTP executive director, said his plans for the coming year include hiring a professional fundraiser with the help of a donation from "a Santa Barbara-based foundation" with which he is in negotiations.

The Lompoc Rotary Club will also make LTP the focus of its fundraising efforts for 2022.

A group of theater enthusiasts and committed local residents held their first meeting of what was to become the Lompoc Theatre Project on September 2, 2012. The Lompoc Theatre Project was incorporated as a 501.c.3 tax exempt nonprofit on October 23, 2012.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a community effort to restore the historic landmark of the Lompoc Theatre to re-open as a performing arts and film center, educational and community hub; and focal point of a revitalized Old Town Lompoc.

Learn more at https://lompoctheatre.org/.