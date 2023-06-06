Laguna Art Museum Hosts LAM Goes Boom: A Pride Celebration

Laguna Art Museum has announced its upcoming event, LAM Goes Boom: A Pride Celebration on June 10, in celebration of Pride Month. This vibrant and inclusive event pays homage to the iconic gay bars of Laguna Beach, including the legendary Boom Boom Room.

"Pride Month holds a special place at our museum, which has a proud history of being an important partner in Laguna Beach as a place of inclusivity," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. "Art has the power to foster dialogue, promote understanding and inspire change. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming the community to the museum this June as we come together to embrace the LGBTQ+ community and the vibrant spirit of Pride Month."

LAM Goes BOOM: A Pride Celebration is a vivacious event that honors the legacy of Laguna Beach's bygone gay bars, specifically the historic Boom Boom Room, once a local hub that drew members of the Southern California LGBTQ+ community for decades before closing in 2007. The evening will begin at 6 p.m on June 10, with a screening of Fred Karger's documentary about the efforts to save the longtime gathering place, Save the Boom, in the museum's galleries. Following the documentary screening, the atmosphere will shift into a lively dance party with DJ SoulFire. This event promises to be a night of celebration and remembrance, perfectly embodying the essence of Pride Month. Advance tickets are strongly recommended and admission includes one cocktail for guests aged 21 and above. Museum members can attend for $20, while non-members are welcome for $35.

