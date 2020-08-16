Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KT Tunstall Will Perform a Virtual Concert For the Lobero Theatre

The concert takes place Saturday, August 22, 2020 at noon PDT.

Aug. 16, 2020  
Live From The Lobero presents a virtual evening featuring KT Tunstall on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at noon PDT. This is an online Pay-Per-View event.

Grammy®- nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and world-renowned for her songs like "Suddenly I See" (used in "The Devil Wears Prada") and "Black Horse and a Cherry Tree," Tunstall hails from Scotland, but has toured the world over. In the past few years, she has toured with The Pretenders, Barenaked Ladies and Hall and Oates amongst others. Her latest studio album, 2018's "WAX," has received international acclaim; with a focus on the electric guitar.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.lobero.org/events/kt-tunstall-livestream/.


